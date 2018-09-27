Alaska Airlines, Virgin America begin merger process
Sporting the airline's recently updated livery, an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in May 2016.
Virgin America operated its busiest hub in San Francisco, where it has become one of the city's most notable carriers.
An image showing the tails of Alaska Airlines and Virgin America aircraft.
Virgin America was known for its trendy and irreverent image. Every year near Christmas, the carrier performed 'Operation Chihuahua Airlift' to send rescued chihuahuas to homes on the East Coast.
Alaska Airlines planes with the company's newest livery and tail logo, left, and the old livery are shown April 4, 2016, at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
Alaska Airlines and Virgin America aircraft are seen at Washington Dulles International Airport on Aug. 12, 2016.
Virgin America sparked a major fare war when it tried to create a 'focus city' at Dallas Love Field. Here, one of the airline's planes is seen at Love Field in April 2014.
A new Alaska Airlines 737 painted with a Boeing centennial theme arrives during a kickoff celebration for Boeing's 100th anniversary month on June 30, 2016, in Seattle.
Alaska Airlines' newly painted jet supporting veterans is readied for departure to Portland, Ore., on Veteran's Day, Nov. 11, 2016 at Chicago O'Hare.
Virgin America's distinctive red tails have become a common site at San Francisco International Airport.
Alaska Airlines CEO Brad Tilden speaks to a crowd during the Alaska Airlines Plane Pull with Russell Wilson and Joel McHale at The Museum of Flight in Seattle on July 28, 2015.
Virgin America CEO David Cush, third-left front row, is applauded and showered with confetti as he rings the opening bell at the Nasdaq market to mark his company's IPO in New York on Nov. 14, 2014.
In this file photo from Nov. 14, 2016, fueling manager Jarid Svraka looks on as he fuels an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-800 jet with a new, blended alternative jet fuel at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
Virgin America flight attendants line the red carpet during a news conference at Dallas Love Field on April 25, 2014.
Alaska Airlines jets line a terminal in Seattle on Dec. 16, 2015.
Virgin America's inaugural flight between Los Angeles an Dallas Fort Worth International Airport comes in for a landing in Texas on Dec. 1, 2010.
Alaska Airlines' "Salmon-Thirty-Salmon" themed Boeing 737-800 is one of several unique paint jobs flying for the carrier. It's seen here in Anchorage on Oct. 4, 2012.
Bearing colors of the Oregon State University Beavers, an Alaska Airlines / Horizon Q400 takes off from a foggy Seattle in January of 2015.
An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-800 painted with the airline's new tail logo and livery takes off from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Jan. 26, 2016.
British tycoon Richard Branson become fixture for Virgin America's promotional events. Here he greets staff at the airline's inaugural San Francisco-Denver flight on March 15, 2016.
British tycoon Richard Branson become fixture for Virgin America's promotional events. Here he participates in festivities for the airline's inaugural San Francisco-Denver flight on March 15, 2016.
Virgin America's hub at San Francisco put it into head-to-head competition with rival United on many routes.
Alaska Airlines planes line-up at the terminal at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Feb. 13, 2009.
This airline painted in the colors of the Portland Timbers Major League Soccer team has been one of several special liveries to fly for Alaska Airlines over the years.
Bearing the airline's new logo and paint scheme, an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 taxies for departure in Seattle, Wash in April of 2016. Bearing the airline's new logo and paint scheme, an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 taxies for departure in Seattle on April of 2016. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
Seen here in 2011, Virgin America performed a splashy makeover in creating its ticketing space at San Francisco International Airport.
An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 takes off from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Aug. 22, 2016.
The warm orange hues of a summer sunset envelope an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Aug. 19, 2016.
The sun sets over the Olympic mountain range as an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 taxis to its gate at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Aug. 19, 2016.
Alaska Airlines jets line up for departure early in the morning at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Nov. 11, 2016.
An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 departs LAX on Nov. 7, 2015, as a trio of international tails await their next flights.

El Paso is about to become an Alaska Airlines city.

The carrier announced Thursday that it will begin flying to the West Texas city, launching nonstop service to both Seattle and San Diego this winter.

Alaska Airlines will offer one daily round-trip flight on both routes. Horizon Air, Alaska Airlines’ regional affiliate, will operate the flights with 76-seat Embraer E175 jets.

The new service comes as Alaska Airlines continues to build its presence along the West Coast following its 2016 acquisition of San Francisco-based Virgin America. That deal – and subsequent merger – has positioned Alaska Air as one of the West Coast’s top players.

Alaska also has been building out its network from Seattle, its hometown and busiest hub, as it has faced increasing competition from partner-turned-rival Delta. Alaska announced another new Seattle route earlier this month, revealing nonstop flights to Columbus, Ohio

PHOTOS: Scenes from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (story continues below)

Scenes from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport
Alaska Airlines with Link light rail's Sea-Tac station in the background on Aug. 24, 2012.
A Delta Airlines 737 at Sea-Tac with Mt. Rainier seen in the background on Aug. 24, 2012.
Airfield operations at Sea-Tac.
Central Terminal at Sea-Tac Airport, 29 April 2014
Korean Air loading cargo at Sea-Tac on Aug. 24, 2012.
International carriers at Sea-Tac on Aug. 24, 2012.
International carriers at Sea-Tac on Aug. 24, 2012.
An Emirates Boeing 777 at Sea-Tac on Aug. 24, 2012.
Central Terminal food court at Sea-Tac Airport, on April 29, 2014.
An Asiana Airlines aircraft at Sea-Tac on Aug. 24, 2012.
Airport drives and Gina Marie Lindsey Arrivals Hall (Jan. 19 2011)
An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 at Sea-Tac (Feb. 2, 2011).
Rocking chairs in Sea-Tac's Central Terminal, 23 October 2013.
Alaska Airlines aircraft at Sea-Tac on Feb. 2, 2011.
A Delta Air Lines aircraft at Sea-Tac on May 4, 2011.
Airfield operations at Sea-Tac on May 4, 2011.
Passengers at Sea-Tac's Concourse A on May 19, 2011.
Passengers at Sea-Tac's Concourse A on May 19, 2011.
Sea-Tac's Art In Public Places, Concourse A.
Art In Public Places in Sea-Tac's Concourse A on March 19, 2011.
Aircraft taxing at Sea-Tac on Feb. 27, 2012.
Sea-Tac Airport on Feb. 27, 2012.
Sea-Tac Airport on Feb. 27, 2012.
Hainan A330 taxing at Sea-Tac at Feb. 27, 2012.
Hainan Airlines at Sea-Tac Airport on Feb. 27, 2012.
Recycling at Sea-Tac (Feb. 2, 2011)
Sea-Tac Airport on Feb. 27, 2012.
Recylcling at Sea-Tac, (Feb. 2, 2011)

Alaska also has been gaining share in markets across California, including San Diego, which is now a focus city for the carrier.

Alaska will be the only carrier flying nonstop between Seattle and El Paso, which will be Alaska's 91st nonstop destination from Seattle.

On the San Diego-El Paso route, Southwest also flies nonstop, but only on Sundays. Allegiant offers seasonal service on the route during its summer schedule.

As for El Paso, Alaska says in a statement it “has considered El Paso as a new destination for some time.”

“It's currently the largest underserved market from Seattle within the range of our Embraer 175 jets. That aircraft – with three cabin classes – is a perfect fit for this route, which will be flown by Horizon Air,” the carrier says.

The Embraer jets include 12 first-class seats and 12 in Alaska’s new extra-legroom premium economy cabin, which Alaska brands as “Premium Class.”

"We're pleased to add another exciting destination to our route map with our new service to El Paso," John Kirby, Alaska’s vice president of capacity planning, says in a statement. "We're connecting two of our key West Coast gateways – Seattle and San Diego – with our first destination in West Texas."

PHOTO ARCHIVES: Alaska Airlines, Virgin America kick off merger with celebration

Alaska Airlines, Virgin America kick off merger with celebration
Employees pose near a special-livery 737 that Alaska Air rolled out Dec. 14, 2016, to commemorate the closing of its acquisition of Virgin America. The plane incorporates brand elements of each carrier.
Alaska Airlines has begun a marketing campaign to tout its merger with Virgin America.. Both airlines are well-liked, but share very different corporate identities.
Alaska Airlines rolled out this special merger-themed paint scheme on one of its Boeing 737s on Dec. 14, 2016. The livery marked the closing of Alaska Air's acquisition of Virgin America.
Alaska Air CEO Brad Tilden greets passengers -- mostly employees -- arriving to San Francisco on a special charter flight as the airline closed on its acquisition of Virgin America.
Alaska Airlines flew employees to San Francisco on a charter flight to help kick off the integration with merger partner Virgin America.
A red-carpet greeting awaited passengers -- mostly employees -- arriving to San Francisco on a special charter flight as the airline closed on its acquisition of Virgin America.
Alaska Airlines has begun a marketing campaign to tout its merger with Virgin America.. Both airlines are well-liked, but share very different corporate identities.
Alaska Airlines has begun a marketing campaign to tout its merger with Virgin America.. Both airlines are well-liked, but share very different corporate identities.
Alaska Airlines rolled out this special livery on Dec. 14, 2016, to commemorate the closing of its acquisition of Virgin America. The plane incorporates brand elements of each carrier.
Alaska Airlines' messaging as seen on its special new merger-themed livery.
Alaska Airlines rolled out this special merger-themed paint scheme on one of its Boeing 737s on Dec. 14, 2016, to mark the closing of its acquisition of Virgin America.
Alaska Air CEO Brad Tilden greets passengers -- mostly employees -- arriving to San Francisco on a special charter flight on Dec. 14, 2016, as the airline closed on its acquisition of Virgin America.
Ground crews in San Francisco welcome the arrival of a special Alaska Airlines flight on Dec. 14, 2016.
Alaska Air CEO Brad Tilden greets workers in San Francisco on Dec. 14, 2016, as the carrier officially began its merger with Virgin America.
Alaska Air CEO Brad Tilden speaks to workers at San Francisco on Dec. 14, 2016, as the carrier officially began its merger with Virgin America.
Alaska Air kicked off its merger with Virgin America on Dec. 14, 2016, with an employee event in San Francisco.
Alaska Airlines has begun a marketing campaign to tout its merger with Virgin America.. Both airlines are well-liked, but share very different corporate identities.
Alaska Airlines has begun a marketing campaign to tout its merger with Virgin America.. Both airlines are well-liked, but share very different corporate identities.
"More to love" is emblazoned on the side of a specially painted, merger-themed Boeing 737 for Alaska Airlines.
Alaska Airlines rolled out this special livery on Dec. 14, 2016, to commemorate the closing of its acquisition of Virgin America. The plane incorporates brand elements of each carrier.
Alaska Air CEO Brad Tilden greets employees in San Francisco on Dec. 14, 2016, as the airline closed on its acquisition of Virgin America.
An image of an Embraer E175 painted in the colors of Alaska Airlines. This aircraft is operated by regional affiliate SkyWest.
Alaska Airlines
