Former Sen. Al Franken wouldn't rule out another election bid in his first sit-down interview since resigning from Congress amid sexual harassment accusations.

Franken, who resigned in January, told Minnesota CBS affiliate WCCO that he misses his old job and wouldn't say yes or no to running again for office.

"I don't know," he said. "I haven't ruled it out. I haven't ruled it in."

Franken was elected in 2008 after two decades working as a writer and cast member for Saturday Night Live. His nearly 10-year career in politics ended in December after more than a half dozen women came forward with allegations that he touched them improperly or made unwanted sexual advances.

One of those women was radio host Leeann Tweeden, who said Franken in 2006 "forcibly kissed" her and later pretended to grope her breasts for a photo while she was sleeping. The incident took place while the pair were on a USO tour in the Middle East to entertain U.S. troops.

Franken attended a dedication for a new high school on the Leech Lake Indian Reservation in Bena, Minn., a school he had fought for years to fund. He received a warm welcome from the crowd and several standing ovations.

"It was very moving for me. It was very gratifying. You know, I put my heart into this job," he told WCCO. "I miss the whole job. I loved that job. I love the job of Senator."

Franken was replaced by Tina Smith, the lieutenant governor of Minnesota. She is running in a special election and polling shows she is leading her opponents in the August primary.

