A C-130 military transport plane crashed near the airport in Savannah GA. at the intersection of Highway 21 at Crossgate Road. The plane has been identified by the Professional Firefighters Association in Savannah as a Military C-130 according to WGRZ.

An Air National Guard cargo plane crashed Wednesday near Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, killing at least two people and sending black smoke billowing into the sky.

Video from near the scene showed the wreckage burning just off a highway. Savannah's Chatham Emergency Management Agency said the plane crashed at an intersection near the airport.

Five people were aboard the C-130 cargo plane, which was attached to the Puerto Rico National Guard, Desiree Bamba, a spokeswoman for the Georgia National Guard, told USA TODAY. Chatham County Deputy Coroner Tiffany Williams told the Associated Press that at least two people were killed.

Some schools, businesses and homes in the area lost power, apparently the result of the plane tearing down the lines in the crash. Witness James Lavine said he was driving home from work along Highway 21 when the plane crashed in front of him.

"It was getting ready to take a left bank right in front of me and all of a sudden I see the plane just stalling" before it crashed, he said. "It's the most terrifying thing I've seen."

Mark Jones described a similar experience, telling the Savannah Morning News he noticed the plane low in the air. Moments later, it exploded upon impact, possibly landing on cars.

“I’m still shook up and shaking," he said. "My stomach is in knots because I know they’re people just like me. I wasn’t that far from it and I could have just kept going and it would have been me, and we wouldn’t be talking right now."

The airport said some flights were being affected by the "aircraft incident off property." Customers should check with their airline prior to clearing security, the airport warned.

