Although it could be weeks or months away, the deadly Carr Fire and other horrific wildfires in California and across the U.S. West will eventually be doused, the flames and smoke a distant memory.

But how long will it be before things return to "normal?"

For some folks, it could be years, or perhaps never: "In the communities where these large fires hit, there can be a decades-long impact," said Merritt Turetsky, an ecosystem ecologist at the University of Guelph in Canada.

Fires can leave entire neighborhoods ruined. Turetsky related a story of people moving back into a neighborhood into the only home that a wildfire spared. Suddenly, they realize they're living alone in a blackened and charred landscape, one that might never be rebuilt.

Nationally, only 25 percent of burned homes were rebuilt within five years, according to a 2015 study in the International Journal of Wildland Fire.

Big fires can also decimate the environment. When man-made materials from houses, cars or other buildings burn, they can release toxins into the soil, rivers or streams, Turetsky said. They're also released into the air we breathe.

Overall, "the aftereffects of a wildfire on watershed can be drastic," according to Cal Fire. "Rates of erosion and runoff can increase to dangerous levels following wildfires in California. Normally trees, shrubs, grass and other protective ground cover help prevent soil detachment and allow rainfall to infiltrate into the soil."

Thus, landslides and mudslides can bring further misery to fire-scarred areas when winter rains come. This coming winter, an El Niño is likely, the Climate Prediction Center said, which generally means additional rainfall for California.

Massive wildfires can also cause fundamental changes to forests and wildlife, Turetsky said.

"Severe wildfires harm forest soil, making it difficult for conifer tress to grow and for forests to regenerate, she said. "This not only impacts the stability of these forests but also wildlife habitat."

And while some wildlife can outrun fires, often they end up in our suburban backyards, which isn't good for the animals or us. Smaller animals, however, may not be able to outrun it as their habitats continue to shrink.

Although forest fires have been a natural part of history, today the fires are burning longer and more intensively because of human-caused climate change.

UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain said about half of the increase in wildfires in the U.S. West can be blamed on global warming.

So far in 2018, fires have charred about 7,200 square miles across the U.S., which is about 1,400 square miles above average, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

