From "the birds and the bees" to underage drinking, parents have many difficult conversations as their children grow up. And a liberal advocacy groups wants moms to add a new one to that list this Mother's Day: Republicans.

"This Mother's Day, talk to your child about the GOP," environmental advocacy group NextGen America warns in a tongue-in-cheek campaign ad published ahead of Mother's Day.

The ad begins with a mom who says she noticed "some issues" with her son in middle school, and shows a yearbook photo of him with a quote below: "'Go back to where you came from.' — Me."

She then describes how he started stealing money, but not from her, from "less fortunate kids."

The mother explains that her son "was never afraid to talk with girls," she says with a chuckle. "But things never really worked for some reason." The son is seen in a framed photo in a "Trump" shirt holding a sign that reads "BABY KILLER" in front of two people.

"It wasn't until I met his college buddies that I realized it might be too late," the mom says as the ad cuts to a photo of men holding tiki torches — presumably from the night before a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., in August that left one woman dead.

The ad ends with the mom knocking back a drink and warning others to have a conversation with their kids about Republicans. "I wish I had," she says.

NextGen America was founded by liberal billionaire and environmental activist Tom Steyer, who has called for President Trump to be impeached.

