A phalanx of police vehicles and ambulances descended on a Wisconsin software company Wednesday amid reports of an active shooter at a Middleton office complex.

"Officers and emergency personnel are on the scene on an active shooter in the 1800 block of Deming Way in the City of Middleton," police said in a statement. "Please lock all doors, stay inside and shelter in place until further notice."

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives office in St. Paul said it was responding, and the Dane County Sheriff's Office said it was also assisting at the scene.

There were at least two officers involved in this shooting, according to Middleton Police radio traffic. Another officer radioed that she was following an ambulance to a hospital "with the suspect."

Dozens of officers converged on the building, which houses businesses including software firms Esker and WTS Paradigm.

Judy Lahmers, a business analyst at WTS Paradigm, said she was working at her desk when she heard shots at about 10 a.m. local time. Lahmers said she fled the building and hid behind a car as the building’s glass entrance door shattered.

“I’m not looking back, I’m running as fast as I can. You just wonder, ‘Do you hide or do you run?’” she said.

She said she knew that one co-worker had been grazed by a gunshot but was OK. She called the shooting “totally unexpected. We’re all software people. We have a good group.”

Andrew King, an employee at TrafficCast at 1800 Deming Way, said he saw a man carrying a handgun inside the 1850 Deming Way building.

"I saw a dude walking with a gun inside the building," King told the Wisconsin State Journal. "He was just walking with it, and I didn't see any shooting."

Officers at the scene requested the state Department of Criminal Investigation respond to the scene. Officers also advised dispatchers that citizens in the area should "shelter in place" until given an all-clear by law enforcement.

Esker is a French software company with its U.S. headquarters in Middleton. The company started as a software vendor in 1985 to help businesses electronically deliver paper documents and has changed into a cloud-based

Esker employs more than 500 people in 13 countries. The company’s motto is “Wherever paper needs quitting, that’s where Esker will be.” Esker's website says the Wisconsin-based company's software has 600,000 users in 50 countries.

Middleton is a suburb of Madison with about 17,000 residents.

Contributing: The Associated Press

