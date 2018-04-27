This April 15, 2018 image taken from video provided by the U.S. Coast Guard shows flooding along Kauai's Hanalei Bay, Hawaii. Hawaii Gov. David Ige issued an emergency proclamation for the island where heavy rainfall damaged or flooded dozens of homes in Hanalei, Wainiha, Haena and Anahola.

With over four feet of rain, the small town of Hanalei on the Hawaiian island of Kauai may have broken the all-time U.S. record for rainfall in 24 hours earlier this month.

A rain gauge about a mile west of Hanalei recorded a whopping 49.69 inches of rain during a 24-hour period from April 15-16, the National Weather Service in Honolulu said.

"This total, if certified, will break the current U.S. 24-hour record of 43 inches at Alvin, Texas, on July 25-26, 1979, and the state of Hawaii record of 38 inches at Kilauea, (Kauai) on Jan. 24-25, 1956," the weather service said.

The U.S. record in Texas was set during Tropical Storm Claudette.

In order to become a national or state record, it must be certified by the National Climatic Extremes Committee, which is part of NOAA's National Center for Environmental Information (NCEI).

That could take some time: "We would be very deliberate. I don't think we will have definitive findings until several weeks and perhaps a small number of months," said Deke Arndt, chief of the climate monitoring branch at NCEI.

The gauge is operated by the Waipa Foundation, a non-profit organization on Kauai, not the weather service, so there's a chance the record might not pass muster. "Data from the gauge are not telemetered for real-time display and are used for watershed modeling and monitoring studies," the weather service said.

Hawaii is no stranger to record rains, Weather Underground meteorologist Jeff Masters said, "due to the warm tropical waters surrounding the islands, which can feed large quantities of moisture into thunderstorms that form over the steep topography."

What is perhaps most interesting about the potential record, weather historian Christopher Burt told the Washington Post, is that it was not associated with a tropical cyclone or hurricane.

Regardless of the record, the recent rainfall in Hawaii caused floods that destroyed homes and forced hundreds to evacuate, the Weather Channel reported. Those who were evacuated were warned they'd be away from their homes indefinitely because landslides continue to block Kuhio Highway on Kauai's north shore, according to the Associated Press.

Though the 49-inch rainfall is a tremendous amount of rain, it's still a long way from a world record for a 24-hour rainfall. The world record is 71.8 inches (almost 6 feet) at Foc-Foc, Réunion Island, in the South Indian Ocean, on Jan. 7-8, 1966. That rain fell during Tropical Cyclone Denise.

The French territory of Réunion Island is a notoriously soggy spot, as it also holds the world records for 12-hour, 72-hour, and 96-hour rainfalls.

World weather records are maintained by the World Meteorological Organization.

