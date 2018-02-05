Take a look at these hot hotel renovations San Francisco’s Westin St. Francis has completed a $45 million renovation. 01 / 24 San Francisco’s Westin St. Francis has completed a $45 million renovation. 01 / 24

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

The hotel industry keeps evolving with a healthy clip of new hotel renovations. Here are a few notable ones.

Westin St. Francis

San Francisco’s Westin St. Francis in the heart of Union Square has completed a $45 million renovation.

The historic building, erected in 1804, has 618 guestrooms and four specialty suites on 12 floors.

Dallas-based Forest Perkins decorated the hotel to evoke the feeling that San Francisco is “The Paris of the West.” The new color scheme is a blend of Parisian blue, goldenrod yellow, and peony pink.

Original features such as crystal chandeliers, crown molding, and high ceilings from the early 1900s have been kept.

Palms Casino Resort

The iconic Las Vegas property has undergone a $620 million renovation with revamped rooms and penthouses.

The one-bedroom penthouse opens into a grand black marble entrance. It has two fully functional bars.

The two-bedroom penthouse has dark wood paneling and opulent fabrics. Bathrooms are clad in marble. Newly renovated guestrooms have floor-to-ceiling windows. Each room has pieces of contemporary art.

Select suites has unobstructed views of the Las Vegas skyline.

Later this year, the hotel will unveil a collection of themed suites such as the High Hefner Villas.

A-Lodge

The Adventure Lodge, or A-Lodge for short, opened in 2014 under its new name. Previously, it was known as the Boulder Mountain Lodge.

The lodge has now become a hub for outdoor adventure enthusiasts. The hotel’s owners added a hostel, refurbished the tent camping and added car camping.

The historic stone lobby has also undergone a major renovation. The lobby building is now a registered Boulder County landmark. The hotel is in the process of getting LEED Gold certification for environmental building standards.

The A-Lodge has 27 private rooms, 12 hostel beds, grills, a hot tub. pool; picnic pavilion, and 10 camping sites.

Indianapolis Marriott Downtown

The year-long renovation of this property results in a redesigned lobby and meeting spaces, new dining options and a grab and go market.

The hotel is celebrating its 17th anniversary this year. The number of guestrooms increased from 622 to 650. All double room types now have two queen-sized beds.

“Indianapolis has grown tremendously since the hotel opened its doors almost 20 years ago,” says Keith Shopnick, general manager of Indianapolis Marriott Downtown. “We are thrilled to invest in Indianapolis Marriott Downtown to give it a fresh vibrancy that will elevate the guest experience for travelers and locals alike.”

The hotel now has 45,000 square feet of meeting and event spaces with 37 meeting rooms, 15 breakout rooms and two ballrooms.

The new M Club Lounge is open 24 hours a day with free high-speed Wi-Fi, complimentary breakfast, drinks and hors d’oeuvres. The fitness center was expanded and upgraded.

New dining options include Conner’s Kitchen + Bar by James Beard Award nominee Andrew Ashmore and executive chief Brian Dougherty.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com