ATLANTA – A Georgia police officer was shot and killed Saturday near a school in Snellville and authorities say they are searching for multiple suspects.

Gwinnett County Police identified the slain officer as 30-year-old Antwan Toney. He had been with the department for two years.

According to Sgt. Jake Smith with Gwinnett County Police, the officer was shot at around 3 p.m. EDT while approaching a suspicious vehicle parked behind Shiloh Middle School in Snellville, a suburb about 30 miles northeast of Atlanta.

As Toney and another officer were approaching the vehicle, shots were fired from inside the car, police said. At least one shot came through the glass and struck Toney. The other responding officers returned fire and pulled him to cover.

Toney was rushed in critical condition to Gwinnett Medical Center in Lawrenceville , where he died, police say.

No other officers are hurt and police could not confirm whether any suspects were shot.

Authorities say the suspects crashed the vehicle a short time later and witnesses reported seeing as many as four people running from the scene. It’s unclear if any of the suspects are injured.

News outlets report multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for suspects.

