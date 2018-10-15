A Tennessee father who attacked his son with a chainsaw has been charged with attempted second degree murder, according to officials. Douglas Ferguson, 76, also lost his leg in the incident, after his son ran him over with a lawn mower in self-defense.

Officers found Ferguson bleeding from his head and leg at the scene of the June 28 attack, which occurred at a residence in Bristol off Highway 421, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. Witnesses recounted the attack to investigators.

The injuries required amputation of Ferguson's leg, the Bristol Herald Courier reported, requiring his arrest to be made weeks later after he recovered.

Investigators found Ferguson tried to attack his son with a running chainsaw, according to the newspaper, during which the son responded by running over his father on the riding mower.

Police didn't specify what sparked the clash, according to the Kingsport Times-News, but detectives said Douglas and his son had an ongoing feud and a history of altercations. The son has not been identified.

Douglas received a $25,000 bond on the attempted murder charge, but remained in jail without bond on an additional violation of probation charge.

Contributing: WBIR-TV, Knoxville, Tenn.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com