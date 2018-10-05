President Trump announced Thursday that he will meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore on June 12.

Here's what you need to know about the city-state where this historic summit will take place.

1. It's a diverse global hub

Singapore, located in the Malay Peninsula, once served as a British colonial trading post. It became a sovereign state in 1965 and, in the decades since, has established itself as a major international financial hub. The country's population — estimated to be around 5.6 million — is made up of people of Chinese, Malay and Indian descent.

2. It's considered a neutral site

Originally, Trump had discussed the idea of meeting with Kim in the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea. But that was eventually nixed in favor of a more neutral site.

Of course, Singapore is closer to Kim than Trump, geographically. Both will have to travel thousands of miles to get there; Kim will travel more than 2,900 miles, while Trump will travel more than 9,600 miles.

3. That has ties to North Korea...

Singapore officially has a bilateral relationship with North Korea. But it suspended its trade relations with the country back in November, under toughening U.N. sanctions over North Korea's weapons program. Singapore also hosts a North Korean embassy.

4. And to the United States

Singapore also has a close relationship with the United States, with which it has a bilateral free trade agreement. The United States opened its first consulate there in 1836, when the island was still a part of the British Empire. Per the State Department, the United States is Singapore's largest foreign investor. Additionally, the U.S. Navy stations some of its ships at a naval base there.

5. It's played host to another historic meeting

In 2015, Chinese President Xi Jinping chose Singapore to host his meeting with then-Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou. It was the first time the leaders of China and Taiwan had met since the end of the Chinese civil war in 1949.

The highly anticipated meeting between Kim Jong Un and myself will take place in Singapore on June 12th. We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2018

