29. Cost to Visit Orlando, Fla.: $1,182.52; Meals: $322.50; Drinks (including beer): $45.24; 3-night hotel stay: $285; Airfare: $529.78. Savings tips: This central Florida theme park mecca is one of the best tourist cities for your wallet, but visitors can save even more by taking advantage of deals and discounts on the Visit Orlando website. The tourism promotion agency also operates an app that allows users to access and redeem offers. Low-cost or free activities: Float down the free-flowing natural Rock Springs at Kelly Park in nearby Apopka, or visit the city of Winter Park, just north of Orlando. Its Central Park screens a free, family-friendly classic movie on the second Thursday of each month.
28. Cost to Visit Palm Springs, Calif.: $1,309.20; Meals: $319.38; Drinks (including beer): $45.96; 3-night hotel stay: $259; Airfare: $684.86. Savings tips: Know the best time to book and plan your vacation. For example, schedule your Palm Springs visit during the middle of the week for the best savings. Many hotels in this desert destination up their room rates on weekends, especially during the peak winter travel season, according to U.S. News and World Report. To save even more money, consider visiting in the summer when hotter temps help keep costs — and crowds — down. Low-cost or free activities: Tour the free Agua Caliente Cultural Museum for a look at the history and culture of the area’s Native Americans. Or, visit the weekly VillageFest, a downtown street fair featuring arts, crafts, food and entertainment.
27. Cost to Visit Park City, Utah: $1,386.44; Meals: $294; Drinks (including beer): $42.48; 3-night hotel stay: $320; Airfare: $729.96. Savings tips: Park City operates a free bus system in which the vehicles are fueled by environmentally friendly biodiesel. The routes link residential neighborhoods, resorts and the city’s historic Main Street, which also features a free trolley service that runs from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day. Low-cost or free activities: Exhibits at the Kimball Art Center are free to the public. Tours are free at the High West Distillery, which also features a restaurant that offers custom pairings of food and wine or, of course, whiskey.
26. Cost to Visit Las Vegas: $1,404.58; Meals: $330; Drinks (including beer): $43.92; 3-night hotel stay: $528; Airfare: $502.66. Savings tips: Affordable airfares could make Vegas one of the cheapest tourist destinations in the country, but other expenses add up. Luckily, money-minded visitors can save on transportation once they arrive. The Regional Transportation Commission operates a bus route dubbed The Deuce, which runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week along the Strip and through downtown Vegas. Passes are available in increments of two hours ($6), 24 hours ($8) or three days ($20). Low-cost or free activities: There are many fun and free things to do in Vegas. Take in fabulous fountains and flora for free at the Bellagio, which features a conservatory in addition to its famous fountains. Plants and flowers also flank the towering waterfall in the Atrium of the Palazzo, where window shopping at the Grand Canal Shoppes is also free.
25. Cost to Visit Miami Beach, Fla.: $1,429.68; Meals: $450; Drinks (including beer): $51.96; 3-night hotel stay: $299; Airfare: $628.72. Savings tips: The Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau features a web page showcasing hip hostels, many of which offer beachfront locations and a choice of shared or private accommodations. One price-conscious pick, the Freehand Miami, has also advertised a 30 percent discount for visitors who stay on or through a Sunday night. Low-cost or free activities: A day at the beach can be free, but there are plenty of other free places to snag some shade, too. The Ball and Chain bar and lounge in Little Havana doesn't charge a cover fee. And, the music starts early at 2 p.m. for its monthly Pineapple Sunday shows.
24. Cost to Visit Honolulu: $1,442.16; Meals: $375; Drinks (including beer): $54.12; 3-night hotel stay: $308; Airfare: $705.04. Savings tips: Honolulu was hip to the food truck trend long before most of the mainland, and local “lunch wagons” are a fixture in parts of the city. For an inexpensive treat, try Banan for a unique taste of non-dairy, banana-based soft-serve “ice cream” that now comes in flavors that add chocolate and macadamia nut, among others. Check out these other affordable things to do in Hawaii that can save you money on your trip. Low-cost or free activities: Honolulu is one of the most expensive U.S. cities to visit, but you can still see many sites for free. If visitors can pull themselves away from the beach views, they might want to make time to visit the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument, home of the USS Arizona Memorial, to learn more about the pivotal attack on Pearl Harbor. The program is free but requires a timed ticket.
23. Cost to Visit Aspen, Colo.: $1,446.58; Meals: $360; Drinks (including beer): $54; 3-night hotel stay: $388; Airfare: $644.58. Savings tips: If you're planning a ski vacation, you might want to hit up one of the best world-class ski resorts in the country, like Aspen. But your vacation can get pricey. To save money, hit the happy hours. The Red Onion features two daily happy hours, one from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and another from 10 p.m. to midnight, each offering discounts on beer, wine and well drinks. The Lounge at the Limelight Hotel showcases $10 pizzas, $3 Bud Lights and other discounted drinks from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. each day, as well as live music from local bands from Monday through Thursday. Low-cost or free activities: The Aspen Art Museum offers free admission daily, but the museum is closed on Mondays. For visitors who want to take a break from downhill skiing and upscale pricing, the Aspen Snowmass Nordic Trail System maintains more than 60 miles of free cross-country and snowshoe trails linking the communities of Aspen, Snowmass and Basalt.
22. Cost to Visit Anaheim, Calif.: $1,452.62; Meals: $306; Drinks (including beer): $53.76; 3-night hotel stay: $408; Airfare: $684.86. Savings tips: Travelers who want to save time and money when visiting Disneyland should schedule a trip during the off-season — September through November or January through March. This is when the park tends to be less crowded and hotel room rates are generally lower. And those who only want to drop into Disneyland for a day should buy a one-day pass for a "value" season date to get the lowest possible price. Low-cost or free activities: The nearby Fullerton Arboretum suggests visitors make a $5 donation to check out its gardens and exhibits. The garden also offers Saturday morning yoga classes at $13 per session for annual arboretum members and $15 for non-members.
21. Cost to Visit San Diego: $1,455.54; Meals: $330; Drinks (including beer): $50.76; 3-night hotel stay: $383; Airfare: $691.78. Savings tips: Vacationers can save money in both San Diego and Anaheim with a Southern California CityPASS. The multi-park pass will set you back $353 for people ages 10 and up, and you can also add admission to the San Diego Zoo or Safari Park for an additional $42. But for those planning to visit Disneyland, Disney California Adventure, SeaWorld San Diego and LEGOLAND California, investing in a CityPASS could save you at least $151.99. Adding on the zoo or Safari Park boosts the savings by another $10 per person. Low-cost or free activities: San Diego abounds with beaches, hiking and biking trails for outdoor enthusiasts. Those looking for a little athletic inspiration can visit the U.S. Olympic Training Center in nearby Chula Vista. It offers free staff-guided or self-guided informational tours of the facility.
20. Cost to Visit Breckenridge, Colo.: $1,457.26; Meals: $345; Drinks (including beer): $52.68; 3-night hotel stay: $415; Airfare: $644.58. Savings tips: Breckenridge is one of the best getaways for solo travelers. But even if you're visiting alone, take advantage of savings opportunities. Search sites like Liftopia to buy discounted ski lift tickets in advance. But shop early because good deals sometimes sell out. Multi-day passes can also cut costs. For example, a one-day Epic Pass for a day early in the ski season costs $98 when purchased in advance online, while a three-day adult pass will set skiers back $279. Low-cost or free activities: Breckenridge features several museums and historic sites that offer free admission with a suggested $5 donation. Check out the Summit Ski Museum to learn more about the history of the sport in the region. Visit the Barney Ford Victorian Home to get a glimpse of the life of escaped slave, entrepreneur and civil rights activist Barney Ford.
19. Cost to Visit Portland, Ore.: $1,474.28; Meals: $306; Drinks (including beer): $51.84; 3-night hotel stay: $474; Airfare: $642.44. Savings tips: You can save money on your hotel costs in this expensive U.S. city by sharing a bathroom at the Crystal Hotel. While this historic hotel’s king rooms offer individual bathrooms, its unique queen and double twin rooms feature access to bathrooms down the hall. Rates for Oct. 19 offered a savings of at least $70 for guests opting for rooms with common bath facilities. Low-cost or free activities: Portland is known as the City of Roses for good reason. To get a look at some stunning specimens, check out the free International Rose Test Garden in Washington Park. The site offers free public tours daily. Washington Park is also home to the free Hoyt Arboretum and an expansive children's playground.
18. Cost to Visit Los Angeles: $1,496.62; Meals: $360; Drinks (including beer): $59.76; 3-night hotel stay: $392; Airfare: $684.86. Savings tips: The airport offers LAX FlyAway bus service to and from several stops in the area, including Hollywood and Long Beach, with one-way fares between $8 and $10. After arriving in the sprawling SoCal city, try getting a room in the area you want to explore so you can save time and money traveling on foot. Want to split time between Hollywood and the beach? Consider switching hotels mid-stay since traffic tie-ups can be a nightmare. Low-cost or free activities: Strolling Venice Beach is always free. For a less leisurely walk, try hiking through Griffith Park to the Griffith Observatory, which offers free admission and access to telescopes. Hiking Runyon Canyon is also a fun, free activity — it's also one of the best places to spot celebrities in L.A.
17. Cost to Visit Jackson, Wyo.: $1,514.06; Meals: $294; Drinks (including beer): $42.06; 3-night hotel stay: $398; Airfare: $780. Savings tips: Some of your favorite celebrities are known to visit this hot spot — but that doesn't mean you have to spend a fortune on your vacation. Check the Jackson Hole Traveler, a locally produced print and online travel guide, for deals and discounts. For example, its current specials include a 10 percent online booking discount code for a float trip in Grand Teton National Park. Low-cost or free activities: The Bridger Gondola offers free evening rides from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Once there, grab dinner or drinks at Piste Mountain Bistro, where the deck offers peak views and the bar offers two-for-one drinks after 8 p.m.
16. Cost to Visit Atlanta: $1,551.40; Meals: $330; Drinks (including beer): $44.40; 3-night hotel stay: $464; Airfare: $713. Savings tips: Move around Atlanta with MARTA. One-way fares for the transit system are $2.50 each. Visitors who plan to take the train often might want to invest in a three-day pass for $16. Low-cost or free activities: Get inspired at the Carter Center, which offers Conversations at the Carter Center that bring together policymakers, experts and special guests to discuss important world issues. Many of these events are free but require online reservations.
15. Cost to Visit Seattle: $1,557.20; Meals: $375; Drinks (including beer): $53.04; 3-night hotel stay: $475; Airfare: $654.16. Savings tips: Skip the taxi, and take the Link light rail instead. The line between Angle Lake and the University of Washington includes an airport stop and also has stations at popular sites including Chinatown and Pioneer Square. Adult fares range from $2.25 to $3.25, depending on trip distance. Low-cost or free activities: The Chateau Ste. Michelle winery offers a complimentary tour and tasting to give visitors a glimpse of the wine-production process in the Columbia Valley. The winery is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
14. Cost to Visit Memphis, Tenn.: $1,688.16; Meals: $306; Drinks (including beer): $43.44; 3-night hotel stay: $525; Airfare: $813.72. Savings tips: Music buffs who plan to visit Graceland, Sun Studio, Stax Museum and the Memphis Rock 'n' Soul Museum should opt for a Backstage Pass. The $84 pass offers a 17 percent discount over individual admission prices to the four attractions. Low-cost or free activities: Take in The Peabody Hotel Duck March through the Grand Lobby to the historic hotel’s fountain. The free procession happens twice daily, at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.
13. Cost to Visit Chicago: $1,718.72; Meals: $360; Drinks (including beer): $52.32; 3-night hotel stay: $648; Airfare: $658.40. Savings tips: The Go Chicago Card offers discounts on attractions, including the Field Museum of Natural History and Shedd Aquarium. Savings and pass prices vary depending on which options you choose. Low-cost or free activities: The Lincoln Park Zoo is just one of many free features in Lincoln Park, which boasts five playgrounds, a cultural center and more.
12. Cost to Visit Charleston, S.C.: $1,731.32; Meals: $339; Drinks (including beer): $42.72; 3-night hotel stay: $602; Airfare: $747.60. Savings tips: King Street closes to car traffic for its Second Sunday event, which often features food and drink samples. Many bars and restaurants along the shopping thoroughfare also offer brunch menus and Sunday drink specials. Low-cost or free activities: Visit the Charleston City Market or take a trip to the Charles Pinckney National Historic Site, a 28-acre remnant of an expansive rice and indigo plantation that dates back to the 18th century.
11. Cost to Visit Boston: $1,815.12; Meals: $382.50; Drinks (including beer): $57.84; 3-night hotel stay: $697; Airfare: $677.78. Savings tips: Seek lodging bargains at boutique hotels and bed-and-breakfasts. For example, room rates at the Oasis Guest House typically range from around $156 to $259 in October, which adds up to a three-night total as low as $468. Low-cost or free activities: The Samuel Adams Brewery offers free tours — and tastings if you’re over 21. The suggested $2 donation goes to local charities or Brewing the American Dream, the beer maker’s nonprofit program to boost budding food and beverage business owners.
10. Cost to Visit Sedona, Ariz.: $1,815.68; Meals: $286.50; Drinks (including beer): $39; 3-night hotel stay: $841; Airfare: $649.18. Savings tips: Check out the Visit Sedona site, which offers discounts on everything from spa packages to psychic readings. For example, the site operated by the Sedona Visitor Information Center offered a buy one, get one half-off deal on tickets to the recent Red Rocks Music Festival. Low-cost or free activities: Hike to a spot where you can experience Sedona’s famous energy vortexes or explore the shopping, food, flamenco and farmers market at the Tlaquepaque Arts and Crafts Village.
9. Cost to Visit Nashville, Tenn.: $1,898.04; Meals: $316.50; Drinks (including beer): $45.36; 3-night hotel stay: $813; Airfare: $723.18. Savings tips: The Nashville Metropolitan Transit Authority operates a free Music City Circuit for tourists and locals alike. The bus and van service offers stops at popular attractions including Ryman Auditorium and the Country Music Hall of Fame. Low-cost or free activities: Sample Music City’s offerings at the honky-tonks on Lower Broadway, which rarely, if ever, charge a cover. Many early shows at The Bluebird Cafe are also free, although a minimum food or drink purchase is required.
8. Cost to Visit Asheville, N.C.: $1,916.24; Meals: $309; Drinks (including beer): $43.26; 3-night hotel stay: $730; Airfare: $833.98. Savings tips: If you visit the Biltmore Estate, purchase tickets online at least seven days in advance to save $10 per person off the regular $50 to $75 ticket price. You can buy a second-day visit for $15. Low-cost or free activities: The outdoor mecca offers a multitude of hiking trails and is known for its scenic beauty and burgeoning music scene. Downtown Asheville abounds with street performers. Visitors can also check out performances at pubs like Jack of the Woods, which often offers free shows.
7. Cost to Visit Philadelphia: $1,921.28; Meals: $360; Drinks (including beer): $46.92; 3-night hotel stay: $759; Airfare: $755.36. Savings tips: You can save money when visiting this expensive U.S. city by catching a show at the Walnut Street Theatre. It offers $20 and $40 tickets in rows Q and R of the mezzanine that can be purchased in advance for its Mainstage shows. Or, buy remaining half-price tickets in other sections online on the day of the show using the promo code WSTDAY. Low-cost or free activities: Brush up on your American history at the Liberty Bell Center and Independence Hall. Both are free, although Independence Hall requires tickets for some days and times.
6. Cost to Visit New Orleans: $1,929.26; Meals: $381; Drinks (including beer): $39.90; 3-night hotel stay: $866; Airfare: $642.36. Savings tips: To save money at one of the best tourist cities, New Orleans, start your happy hour in your hotel. If you stay in the French Quarter, you can take your drink outside — as long as it’s not in a glass or metal cup — and enjoy it on the way to dinner. So, stocking up on alcohol at the liquor store rather than buying all your beverages at a bar can save some cents. Low-cost or free activities: People watch on Bourbon Street, and then duck into a bar to enjoy some jumping jazz by local musicians. The Jazz Playhouse has a one-drink minimum per person, per set, for each show, but otherwise operates without a cover charge — unless music lovers want to spring for preferred seating.
5. Cost to Visit Savannah, Ga.: $1,942.06; Meals: $360; Drinks (including beer): $44.88; 3-night hotel stay: $699; Airfare: $838.18. Savings tips: When visiting this expensive U.S. city, consider investing in a Savannah ePass. The app offers discounts on dining, shopping, attractions and more. Visitors can purchase the 72-hour Weekend Getaway Pass for $4.95. Low-cost or free activities: Take a stroll through City Market, which features shopping, dining and other attractions. For example, there's an Art Center where you can watch local artists in action. A little more than a mile away, you’ll find 30-acre Forsyth Park, home to a famous fountain that’s a touchstone for tourists and locals alike.
4. Cost to Visit New York City: $1,958.58; Meals: $465; Drinks (including beer): $59.40; 3-night hotel stay: $667; Airfare: $767.18. Savings tips: Home-sharing sites can cut your hotel costs significantly in New York City. For example, the average nightly rate in New York for Airbnb offerings from Oct. 19 through 21 was $136, which would add up to $408 for a three-night stay. But book early for the best selection. Low-cost or free activities: Exploring Central Park is fun and free any day. The park also offers a variety of free tours and activities, including various welcome and garden tours.
3. Cost to Visit San Francisco: $1,976.04; Meals: $405; Drinks (including beer): $61.80; 3-night hotel stay: $729; Airfare: $780.24. Savings tips: Flying into or out of another airport in the San Francisco area can sometimes add up to significant savings on your travel costs — a tip that could help you save on travel to several of the most expensive U.S. cities. For instance, the least expensive round-trip flight between the New York area and San Francisco International Airport for Oct. 19 through 22 leaves from Newark, N.J. And vacationers with flexible travel dates can sometimes save even more. Low-cost or free activities: Although many attractions in Golden Gate Park charge admission, visitors can see sites such as the Buffalo Paddock for free. Those who want to learn to shake a leg should plan their visit for noon Sunday, when Lindy in the Park offers free half-hour swing dance lessons for beginners.
2. Cost to Visit Washington, D.C.: $1,977.64; Meals: $375; Drinks (including beer): $58.68; 3-night hotel stay: $664; Airfare: $879.96. Savings tips: Washington, D.C., operates a Circulator service that offers a National Mall route. Individual rides cost $1, and passengers who pay with a SmarTrip transit fare card can even re-board for free if it’s within two hours of when they boarded on their last Circulator trip. Low-cost or free activities: The Smithsonian Institution is largely federally funded, which helps keep admission to its 17 museums and galleries in the capital city, as well as the National Zoo, free to the public. Most monuments in the National Mall and Memorial Parks are also free to visitors.
1. Cost to Visit Napa, Calif.: $2,448.90; Meals: $540; Drinks (including beer): $63; 3-night hotel stay: $1,267; Airfare: $578.90. Savings tips: When in Napa, one of the most expensive U.S. cities to visit, you can always find ways to save money. For example, the Napa Valley Welcome Center offers a complimentary VIP concierge service that can help you plan and book trip details. Visitors can stop by the center once they arrive in wine country for the latest coupons, deals and discounts. They can also preview special offers, such as a 20 percent discount on a private reserve tasting at Beringer Vineyards, on the welcome center website. Low-cost or free activities: Take a hike to walk off some of that wine. The Land Trust of Napa County offers several free hikes, although advance registration is required. Upcoming options include a “Newell Preserve Raptor Migration” hike and an easy “Family-Friendly Hike in the Redwoods.”
Staying stateside is often a great way to cut costs while vacationing. But domestic destinations aren’t all created equal when it comes to certain expenses.

After reviewing rankings from a variety of travel sites to determine the nation’s most popular tourist cities, GOBankingRates used food and drink costs, the average nightly rate for the three least-expensive hotels in the area and airfare averages to determine the 29 most expensive travel destinations in the USA

However, keep in mind that hotel rates were calculated based on October stays, and seasonality can drive prices up or down at some of these expensive tourist destinations. But even in these swank spots, there are ways savvy spenders can cut costs. Scroll through the gallery above for tips, or if you've got a destination in mind, take a look at the most affordable times of year to visit each state below:

Cheapest times to visit all 50 states
Alabama: Alabama’s Gulf Shore is a hot spot for summer beach vacationers, but prices start to go down when the kids return to school. September is the cheapest time to visit Alabama, with an average round-trip airfare of $451, according to Hipmunk, which searches other flight, hotel and travel sites to bring users all the best travel deals in one place. Don’t overlook winter in Alabama, though, when you can also score cheap hotel deals. For example, Perdido Beach Resort in Orange Beach costs nearly $100 less per night in December than it does in September. Although the weather is not as toasty as it is in the fall, the Gulf Shore does remain warm in winter. Either season can be a great time to visit the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville without a crowd. In December, be sure to stop by Bellingrath Gardens and Home in Theodore to see the holiday decorations.
Alaska: Alaska is a must-see destination for many travelers. Most tours operate mid-May through mid-September and charge higher prices during those peak months, according to Alaska.org. But if you want to save money on your Alaska trip, the cheapest month to fly there is November, as daylight hours lessen and the weather turns cold. Round-trip flights to Alaska cost $524 on average in November. Many visitors flock to the area this time of year to see the northern lights, said Bryan Tighe of online travel guide BudgetYourTrip. There are also many winter activities, such as dog mushing, skiing, snowmobiling and more — provided you can brave the cold.
Arizona: While February is the cheapest time to fly to Arizona — the average round-trip airfare is $288 — you might find the best hotel deals during the dry, sizzling summer months in cities such as Phoenix. For instance, the Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia costs $449 per night in February and just $179 in July, according to a Travelocity search. If you’re traveling to Phoenix, it might be better to save on accommodations than on a flight if you’re staying multiple days. Thinking about visiting the Grand Canyon? February is a perfect time to save money and avoid the summer crowds, particularly toward the end of the month when Arizona is on the cusp of spring, according to U.S. News & World Report. The Grand Canyon also has some of the best low-cost camping spots in the U.S.
Arkansas: Fall is one of the best times to visit Arkansas and also one of the cheapest — the average round-trip airfare is $495. And October is the perfect month to see the sites, as the heat has subsided, and autumn is in full visual effect. If you head to Little Rock, you can catch the Arkansas Razorbacks playing twice each fall at the War Memorial Stadium or head to the Little Rock Zoo for Boo at the Zoo. Be sure to check out one of the many festivals, such as the Rice Festival celebrating rice farming in the state.
California: If you’ve ever traveled to California, you know the northern and southern parts of the state are very different, a fact that can affect costs, said Tighe. “Southern California is a popular destination in the summer, so colder months tend to be cheaper. San Francisco is not only a little cheaper in the winter, but it’s also fine from the perspective of the weather,” he said. Whether you head north or south, October is the cheapest month to fly to California, with an average round-trip airfare of $299, according to Hipmunk research. “October in California is fabulous — it’s visually stunning, the weather is still warm and the calendar is chock-full of events as diverse as the state’s geography,” said Kelly Soderlund, Hipmunk’s content manager. You can look forward to crush season in wine country, apple picking in the foothills, the Day of the Dead in Los Angeles, Halloween at Disneyland and Oktoberfest celebrations in Huntington Beach.
Colorado: The fall is one of the cheapest times to visit the Rockies, said Tighe, as peak times for travel are in the summer and the winter ski season. Flights to Colorado are cheapest in October, costing $266 on average. You’re also bound to save money on hotels at this time, since it’s off season for skiing. Be sure to check out Denver’s Oktoberfest and Beer Fest, as well as the fall foliage.
Connecticut: Visitors to Connecticut in March might encounter Old Man Winter, with high temperatures in the mid-40s on average. It’s the best time to get a bargain on airfare, however. Flights to Connecticut are cheapest in March, costing $394 on average for a round-trip ticket. And hotel rates are steady throughout the year, according to a Travelocity search. During your trip, be sure to visit the Mark Twain House and Museum and the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, the first public museum in the U.S.
Delaware: Although it might not be peak time to visit Rehoboth Beach, with many accommodations along the boardwalk closing up shop for winter, January can be a great time to save on airfare and explore cities such as Wilmington and Dover. Because the winter weather is on the milder side, a beach visit will still be enjoyable. January is also the cheapest month to fly to Delaware, with an average round-trip cost of $266.
Florida: You can save money on your Florida vacation by visiting in February. The average round-trip flight costs $271, according to Hipmunk. A Disney World vacation might also be cheaper in the first part of February, according to online travel guide TripSavvy. Miami and other South Florida destinations, on the other hand, often have better hotel rates during the shoulder months, said Alex Furrer, the general manager of The Setai hotel in Miami Beach. He said hotel rates can potentially be 50 percent off in August and September.
Georgia: Georgia is a beautiful state with beaches, mountains, farmland and a rich history. August is the cheapest time to visit, with the average round-trip airfare costing $280. Keep in mind that the weather is typically hot this month, though. In Savannah, you can enjoy the various architectural styles, take carriage rides and more. Or head to the capital, where you can check out the Atlanta Botanical Garden, take a bike ride on the Atlanta BeltLine or tour CNN studios.
Hawaii: You can’t go wrong visiting Hawaii at any time of year, but the costs of a Hawaiian vacation do add up. Fortunately, you can catch a break: September is the cheapest time to fly to Hawaii, with an average round-trip cost of $605. Along with visiting the beach and hiking to volcanic views, you can catch the Aloha Festivals during September. As a bonus, crowds disappear when the kids are back in school. The average price for a hotel is $209 per night, according to tourism website Go Visit Hawaii. Other cheap months for Hawaiian fun include April, May and October.
Idaho: Like other states known for their summer and winter sports, Idaho is an affordable destination for fall travel. September is the cheapest month to fly to Idaho, with an average round-trip flight costing $413. Sure, you won’t be skiing, but you can still do some biking and whitewater rafting. Silverwood Theme Park is open on September weekends, if the family is looking for last-minute thrills. Or head to Twin Falls to see Shoshone Falls, a stunning, 212-foot beauty on the Snake River.
Illinois: If you’re willing to brave Chicago in the winter, then February is your best bet for cheap flights to Illinois, with the average ticket costing $239. A separate GOBankingRates study found Chicago was one of the best cities for affordable winter travel. While you might not want to tour Wrigley Field in the dead of winter, consider bundling up for an ice-skating trip in Millennium Park. You can also visit The Art Institute of Chicago, scope out “The Bean” sculpture and then warm up with some deep dish pizza from Giordano’s.
Indiana: October is the cheapest time to fly to Indiana, with an average airfare of $391, and it offers comfortable weather to boot. Indianapolis is a top destination, with popular tourists stops like the Indianapolis Zoo and nearby White River State Park. Consider checking out Bloomington or visiting Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore in Porter. In October, tourists at the National Lakeshore can enjoy a hike among the maple trees that are exploding with color.
Iowa: Iowa has some fun and wacky sightseeing attractions — all of which are accessible in January, which is the cheapest time to fly to Iowa, with an average airfare of $402. Burlington boasts Snake Alley, named the most-crooked street in the world, and the largest strawberry sculpture in the world at Strawberry Point. Head to Dyersville to see the “Field of Dreams” movie set. The gold-domed Capitol Building in Des Moines is also a must-visit. At the beginning of the month, see the Great Train Show in Council Bluffs and catch the Iowa Falls Winterfest in late January.
Kansas: There’s more to Kansas than Dorothy and yellow brick roads — you’ll find plenty of significant historical and cultural sites, too. Kansas is home to the Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site in Topeka. And if you want a taste of the Wild West, stop by the Old Cowtown Museum in Wichita. The cheapest month to fly to Kansas is September, when the average round-trip airfare costs $407. It also happens to be the best time to visit in terms of weather, with an average high of 71.
Kentucky: If you want the cheapest flight to Kentucky, you’ll have to give up on seeing the Kentucky Derby, because that’s in May. Instead, make plans for November, when round-trip airfare averages $428. When visiting Louisville, you can save money on hotels by visiting in November instead of May. The Microtel Inn by Wyndham will cost $510 per night over Derby weekend in 2018, whereas in November you can book your stay for $72 per night.
Louisiana: You should go to Mardi Gras in New Orleans at least once in your life. But if you’re seeking a cheap flight to the Pelican State, you’ll have to plan your travel for January, when the average round-trip flight costs $318. It’s still a great time of year to explore the French Quarter. You might want to avoid visiting on New Year’s Day, when pricing is higher, though. Baton Rouge is another great destination, where the Louisiana music and culinary scenes are hot.
Maine: November is the cheapest time to fly to Maine, with an average round-trip ticket costing $398. While the nights are colder and the days shorter in November, winter in Maine hasn’t totally set in yet. Catch the last few red leaves on the trees and check out the Maine Harvest Festival in Bangor for some family fun.
Maryland: The cheapest time to fly to Maryland is January, when the weather is cold and round-trip flights cost $310 on average. Just because it’s January doesn’t mean you can’t sightsee around the Capital, stroll around Bethesda or tour the National Harbor. The best part: You’ll get a break from the crowds. If you’re looking for more wintery activities, hit the slopes at Wisp Resort, which features a mountain coaster. For another outdoor experience, you can stay in a cabin in Deep Creek and cozy up before a fire with a good book.
Massachusetts: Visit Massachusetts for the history, fine art museums and fresh seafood. If you’re bold enough to brave travel to Massachusetts in the winter, you’ll find the cheapest flights in February, when the average fare is $267. Fortunately, you’ll find the cheapest hotel rates in the winter months, too — an obvious financial perk of off-season travel. The average rate for a February stay in Boston is $206 per night, according to Booking.com.
Michigan: The cheapest time to fly to Michigan coincides with the nicest season weather-wise. Flights to Michigan are cheapest in May, with an average price of $331. May is also a great month to tour the state, whether you’re visiting Detroit or seeing the Great Lakes. If you’re heading to Detroit, a popular destination is The Henry Ford — a historic museum in nearby Dearborn honoring American inventions. Other highlights during May include Tulip Time in Holland, which welcomes guests to tour 4.5 million tulips.
Minnesota: Flights to Minnesota are cheapest in September, costing an average of $303. As a bonus, crowds begin to thin at popular destinations, such as St. Paul, winding down from prime summer travel periods, according to U.S. News & World Report. Still, September delivers great weather in Minnesota, with average temperatures in the 70s. If you travel during Labor Day weekend, you’ll be able to catch the tail end of the Minnesota State Fair. Or visit later in September for a chance of capturing the fall foliage.
Mississippi: February is the cheapest month to fly to Mississippi, with round trips costing $476 on average. The weather rarely makes it out of the 60s, making for comfortable sightseeing conditions, as opposed to the hot summer travel times. Accommodation rates don’t vary significantly between June and February, as a Travelocity search of hotels in Jackson, Miss., indicates.
Missouri: The Gateway Arch in St. Louis can be a cool, affordable trip for the family, and you’ll find the cheapest flight prices in February. Round-trip airfare to the state costs $354 on average. Although Missouri weather is still cold in February, there are many indoor activities to explore. In Kansas City, there’s the National World War I Museum & Memorial, as well as the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art.
Montana: Like other mountainous states, Montana’s peak tourist seasons are summer for exploring national parks and winter for skiing. But you’ll find the cheapest flights to Montana in September at $469 on average. This month offers the perfect opportunity to explore attractions like Glacier National Park in accommodating weather and without summer crowds. Plan your trip for late September, and you might get to see the leaves changing color, too.
Nebraska: For travelers who enjoy the outdoors, Nebraska is home to one of the best areas for hiking and is an incredible place to bike, fish, boat and hunt, as well. The state has 450 lakes and streams, along with many rivers suitable for kayaking and canoeing. The best time of year in Nebraska is fall — and October is the cheapest time to fly to the state, at an average cost of $421. Expect the weather to be warm but not hot, making for perfect sightseeing conditions.
Nevada: The cheapest time to fly to Nevada is February, with the average round-trip ticket costing $252. But you might find better deals to specific destinations, such as Las Vegas, the week before Christmas, said travel journalist David Yeskel. “While everyone else is getting ready for the big day, visitors to Vegas during that December week enjoy reduced room rates, attractive show prices and easier access to popular restaurants and buffets,” he said.
New Hampshire: Fall is a beautiful time in New England. While September is the cheapest time to fly to New Hampshire, averaging $438 for a round-trip flight, you’ll want to plan your trip for earlier rather than later in the month to avoid massive crowds of leaf-peepers — and save on accommodations. If you don’t mind missing the peak fall foliage, head to New Hampshire in early September. For example, mid-week rates in early September for the Green Granite Inn start at $90 per night, as opposed to $140 per night at the end of the month.
New Jersey: Many beachgoers head to the New Jersey shore in the spring or summer, making winter a great time to score travel deals. February is the cheapest month to fly to New Jersey, with ticket prices averaging $300. You’ll also find the cheapest hotel rates in winter, according to U.S. World News & Report’s Travel Guide. Atlantic City, for example, will have fewer visitors then, driving rates down. The weather might be too cold for a beach trip, but you can gamble at the casino without the crowds.
New Mexico: One of the best times to see New Mexico is in the fall, thanks to numerous festivals and still-warm weather. April is the cheapest time to fly to New Mexico, though. The cost of a round-trip ticket is $440 on average, according to Hipmunk. In April, travelers typically get off-peak prices, according to U.S. World News & Report’s Travel Guide for Santa Fe. Although you won’t be able to ski or attend the plethora of festivals that fall brings, the weather will be nice enough to enjoy the scenery and check out Canyon Road, Santa Fe’s artistic hub.
New York: The Big Apple has something for everyone: Broadway, Central Park, shopping and more. When it comes to hotels and flights, February is the cheapest month to visit New York, even though temps can be frigid. On average, round-trip flights cost $287, and hotel rates are $170 per night in January and February according to Booking.com. For example, Hotel Mela Times Square costs $245 per night in September, but drops to $115 in February, according to a Travelocity search.
North Carolina: October is the cheapest time to fly to the Tar Heel State; the average round-trip ticket price then is $334. Even though it’s technically North Carolina’s off-season, the fall is perfect for travel to the mountainous parts of the state, as well as the beaches. October is prime fall foliage time, too. One great place to catch a glimpse of the changing colors is Asheville. Be sure to check a calendar of recommended dates to see the best foliage by location.
North Dakota: North Dakota has pleasant weather in July, according to North Dakota tourism. July is also the cheapest time to fly to the state, with round-trip airfare costing $531 on average. Whether you’re heading to Bismarck, Fargo or one of the national parks, it’s a great time to sightsee. July is the cheapest time to fly, but you might find cheaper accommodations in March. Take Fargo, for example. You can stay at the Hampton Inn & Suites for $95 per night in March, but the rate is $152 in July.
Ohio: Count Cincinnati, Columbus and Cleveland among the Buckeye State’s top travel destinations. And October is the cheapest month to fly to Ohio, with flight costs averaging $342. Fall also boasts pleasant weather conditions. There’s plenty to do in any of the major cities, but you can certainly just enjoy the fall foliage at its peak. Some don’t-miss stops include the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in Cleveland and the North Market and German Village in Columbus.
Oklahoma: The best time to visit Oklahoma is in fall when temperatures are mild, according to Travel + Leisure. November happens to be the cheapest month to fly to Oklahoma, with the average flight costing $420. If you’re headed to Oklahoma City, consider visiting the American Banjo Museum. In Tulsa, stop by the Woody Guthrie Center, dedicated to the legendary folk singer who was born in Oklahoma and wrote “This Land Is Your Land.”
Oregon: Oregon has something for everyone, with mountains, farms, beaches and vibrant cities like Portland. On average, you can fly to Oregon for $286 in February. The good news is you’ll experience mild temperatures in places like Portland during this month — and you can save money on airfare and lodging. There’s plenty to explore, including a great culinary and brewery scene.
Pennsylvania: The Keystone State is beautiful any time of year, but fall can offer the best weather, scenery and pricing. Flights are cheapest in October, with tickets costing $349 on average. Visit the city of Pittsburgh, famous for its sports, rivers and bridges. It’s also home to the world-renowned Carnegie Museums and the Andy Warhol Museum. In Philadelphia, you can visit the Liberty Bell or shop at King of Prussia Mall — one of the largest retail centers in the country.
Rhode Island: Traveling to Rhode Island in the winter gets you the best rates on flights. November fares average $382, while January and February are the cheapest times to stay. And there’s still quite a lot to offer, said Andrea McHugh, the marketing manager for Discover Newport. “There’s space at the bar, a little more room in our calendar and the pace is mindful yet electrifying,” she said. While visiting, be sure to check out Newport Vineyards, take a tour of the Newport Storm brewery and cruise Newport Harbor to watch the seals.
South Carolina: If you can tolerate hot and muggy weather, aim to visit South Carolina in August, when Charleston and other cities often have better rates on accommodations in addition to airfare. According to Hipmunk, the average flight fare to South Carolina in August is $339. Grab some fried southern food, tour Rainbow Row in Charleston or head to Myrtle Beach for a family vacation.
South Dakota: Is Mount Rushmore on your list of places to see? June is the cheapest time to fly to South Dakota, with the average round-trip ticket costing $501. Expect warm weather and summer crowds, however. Other popular destinations include Custer State Park, the Mt. Roosevelt Monument and Needles Eye, an unusual rock formation.
Tennessee: Although many of Tennessee’s attractions are liveliest in spring and summer, you can still experience the sights and sounds of popular spots during the winter off-season. Flights to Tennessee are cheapest in January, with the average trip costing $366. For a truly unique experience, head to the Smoky Mountains in the eastern part of the state. The Smoky Mountain Winterfest runs through the end of February.
Texas: Whether you’re traveling to San Antonio, Dallas, Houston or Austin, fall is the best time to visit Texas. September, in particular, is the cheapest month to fly to the Longhorn State, with airfare costing $316 on average. For the best accommodation deals in cities such as Austin, be sure to book in advance. The more tolerable weather tends to draw more visitors.
Utah: January is the cheapest month to fly to Utah, at an average cost of $321. But accommodation rates tend to be lower in fall. “[Fall is] between summer vacation season and ski season,” said Judy Woodward Bates of money management and savings site Bargainomics. “The weather is beautiful, and the national parks aren’t as crowded with kids back in school.”
Vermont: This New England state is cheapest to fly to in April, with fares averaging $440. The tradeoff, however, is the weather, as melting snow can make things muddy, according to U.S. News & World Report’s Travel Guide. You can save on accommodations in addition to airfare, however. The summer months are considered peak season, but visiting Burlington then could mean paying an extra $200 per night for a hotel, according to a Travelocity search.
Virginia: September is a cheap month to fly to Virginia, with flights averaging $402. There won’t be cherry blossoms, but you’ll still have beautiful weather, the Washington Monument in nearby Washington, D.C., the Smithsonian Museums and more to enjoy. September is also an ideal time to visit the beach in Virginia, as prices start to drop after Labor Day.
Washington: October is the best time to find cheap flights to Washington, with fares of $313 on average. It’s also one of the best months to visit cities such as Seattle, as the peak travel period has ended. The weather in Seattle is still nice in October, but there will be fewer tourists, which makes getting into restaurants easier, according to travel blog Seattle Anne. There’s even a restaurant week event this month, so you can catch some deals. You can enjoy humpback whale sightings in Puget Sound in the fall, too.
West Virginia: West Virginia is another great spot for enjoying fall foliage, and November is the cheapest time to fly to the state, with fares averaging $485. The Mountain State is scenic and offers much to do in November. Take a behind-the-scenes look at artisans in Berkeley County with the Trails and Trees Studio Tour or check out the Oglebay Festival of Lights.
Wisconsin: Winter is the most affordable time to travel to Wisconsin. The cheapest month to fly there is January, with fares averaging $389 round trip. Because only hardcore winter sports fanatics visit Wisconsin at this time of year, the crowds tend to be light at popular tourist destinations. Some of the must-see spots include the Milwaukee Art Museum, the Harley-Davidson Museum and landmarks such as the Bronze Fonz.
Wyoming: September weather in Wyoming can be cool and unpredictable. Still, it’s an excellent time to find the cheapest flights to the state, with fares averaging $621. Hotels generally offer better pricing in September, too, as the summer crowds have dwindled and winter tourists have not yet arrived, according to U.S. News & World Report. Visitors will also enjoy the fall foliage in places such as Casper and Jackson Hole. September events in Jackson Hole include the Jackson Hole Wildlife Film Festival and the Fall Arts Festival.
