Happy birthday, Kylie Jenner!

In honor of the 21-year-old's special day, we've rounded up 21 times her life was fancier than yours:

When she casually posed with her luxury cars

just for the summer 🧡 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 26, 2018 at 7:04pm PDT

As if one wasn't already enough to make her look fancy, she decided to pose with two.

And again with more cars

“your uber’s outside” A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 23, 2018 at 8:17pm PDT

And a killer, matching outfit to boot!

Two words: Private jet.

bay A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 17, 2018 at 3:44pm PDT

And we're struggling just to buy a plane ticket.

When she was chilling on a yacht.

birthday behavior A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 1, 2018 at 8:02pm PDT

Totally casual.

When her designer threads matched her designer baby stroller

stormi strolls 🤑 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 12, 2018 at 5:22pm PDT

Who doesn't walk their daughter around the block in a Fendi stroller?

When she showed off the closet of our dreams.

options A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 10, 2018 at 3:43pm PST

Which pretty much looks like a handbag store.

When she was a kid and still sporting Adidas tracksuits

congrats kenny I love you @kendalljenner 🖤 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 1, 2017 at 12:26pm PDT

She started the repping the fancy life young.

When she was on an actual billboard

Tomorrow @thekylieshop kyliejennershop.com A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 7, 2017 at 9:37am PDT

Just a day in the life...

When she arrived at the Met Gala with Donatella Versace

we've arrived 💋 @donatella_versace A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 1, 2017 at 6:16pm PDT

Because even her squad is fancy.

When she was draped in more designer

met mooooood🖤 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 7, 2018 at 10:32pm PDT

Another Met Gala slayed.

When she was just hanging out with Jordyn Woods in a hot tub

girls next door A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 17, 2018 at 1:53pm PDT

Again, totally casual.

Home movies? More like a TV show

New Episode Tonight on E! 💜 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 20, 2017 at 4:10pm PDT

Read more about "Life of Kylie" here.

When a family portrait also doubles as a Calvin Klein campaign

No awkward family albums here!

When her Christmas tree was bigger than Santa’s

Go big or go home.

When a quick pic with her man was actually a GQ cover

🖤 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 17, 2018 at 11:34am PDT

Travis Scott talked about the Kardashian/Jenner "curse" in the interview, which clearly, he isn't worried about.

When she took a little beach vacay

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 1, 2018 at 8:10pm PDT

How we all wish our Insta looked.

When she snapped a quick pic of her Birkin bag

Dalmatian A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 16, 2018 at 4:27pm PST

Because, why not?

When baby clothes actually mean Gucci fits

happy birthday North & P.. 🖤 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 3, 2018 at 1:31pm PDT

And Burberry looks, for that matter

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 18, 2018 at 12:13pm PDT

Too cute!

When she was matching her Bentley interiors

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 12, 2018 at 5:38pm PST

Burgundy babe.

When she was literally on the verge of becoming a billionaire

Can't relate.

Kylie Jenner: Style Diary

