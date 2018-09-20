LOS ANGELES -- Two Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were wounded by gunfire Wednesday while chasing a suspect. The deputies were taken to an area hospital for treatment and one suspect was killed in the shooting, officials said.

"Preliminary info @EastLALASD Deputy Involved Shooting. 2 Deputies struck by gunfire and transported to a local hospital. 1 Suspect deceased at scene. @LASDHQ Homicide investigating. More info later," a tweet from the department read.

L.A. Sheriff Jim McDonnell wrote on Twitter, "Getting briefed on the deputy involved shooting. Asking for prayers for our two deputies, their families. Heading to the hospital now. #LASD."

Getting briefed on the deputy involved shooting. Asking for prayers for our two deputies, their families. Heading to the hospital now. #LASD pic.twitter.com/9eL3ln2n5N — Jim McDonnell (@LACoSheriff) September 20, 2018

The deputies were both in stable condition, Nicole Nishida, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Department, told the Los Angeles Times.

The deputies had stopped a vehicle transporting four men before the gunfire erupted at about 6:37 p.m., according to local media reports. CBSLA reported that the deputies were investigating an assault complaint near Ruben F. Salazar Park in East Los Angeles.

Three of the suspects were later put in custody, according to the media reports. The department warned residents to stay away from the area, tweeting: "#LASD Police Activity at 3000 blk Whittier blvd Los Angeles. Avoid the area. PIO Responding."

Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies stand outside after staff and patients were evacuated from Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center, following reports of someone with a weapon at the facility in Downey, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. Los Angeles County sheriff's officials say a suspect is in custody and deputies and police officers are methodically searching the complex. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ORG XMIT: LA211

AP

So far this year, 41 officers across the nation have died from gunfire wounds, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

This is a breaking news story.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com