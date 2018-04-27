Strawberry dishes, desserts and drinks In San Francisco, Horsefeather serves the Strawberry and Corn Cookie with strawberry ice cream, negroni reduction, freeze dried strawberries and chantilly cream. 01 / 106 In San Francisco, Horsefeather serves the Strawberry and Corn Cookie with strawberry ice cream, negroni reduction, freeze dried strawberries and chantilly cream. 01 / 106

Celebrate spring with strawberry salads, sweets and drinks throughout May, National Strawberry Month.

Restaurants and bakeries showcase the season's star fruit with classic iterations like popsicles and pie, plus creative variations such as babka and a milkshake beer. From shortcake to rhubarb to waffles, there are dozens of sweet and savory ways to eat strawberries today.

Meanwhile, mixologists create spins on classic cocktails with strawberry mojitos, mules, margaritas, and of course, sangria; while non-alcoholic strawberry lemonades, cold-pressed juices and even ginger ales are available at casual eateries.

Browse the photos above for seasonal dishes, desserts and drinks showcasing fresh strawberries, and see more spring eating inspiration below.

