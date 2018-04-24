Iced coffee season is officially in full swing.

And despite the fact that we know it's a good way to save, do-it-yourself-cold-brewing isn't for all of us. (If it is, more power to you.) This means that our occasional a.m. orders are going to become a bit more frequent (ahem, daily) in the sweltering sun-soaked months to come.

In order cut down as much as possible on those outrageous monthly java bills, we've rounded up 10 necessary iced coffee hacks for spring and summertime savings (that can also be applied year round). Check out our top tips and tricks on how to nab a more caffeinated bang for your buck. And let us know your favorite ordering tricks in the comments.

1. Ice down: When ordering your iced beverage of choice ask for light ice, ice on the side, OR no ice at all (and fill up once you arrive to your office).

2. Size up: Get a medium in a large cup - baristas will usually end up giving you a bit more, and then you're able to top the rest up with milk instead of leaving room or pouring any out.

3. Split it: Split a large cup of Joe with your work-spouse; instead of ordering two separate drinks, order up a large of your favorite brew and ask for an additional two empty small cups.

4. Makeshift iced-latte: Order a small Americano in a medium cup, ask for a side cup of ice, and add in the milk yourself.

Order a smaller size than your usual, but ask for the lightest roast — these have more caffeine than the darker options.

5. CIY (Cream It Yourself): Never order milk in your coffee — even if the milk out isn't out, you can always ask for soy/almond/etc. after you have paid from the carafes behind the counter.

6. Misto swap: If you're looking to be fancy on a dime then order up a misto instead of a latte - turns out that you get the same steamed milk but at half the price!

8. Top it off: If you're not one to cry over watered down coffee, then go ahead and top it off with more ice and a dash of milk when you're halfway finished — it extends the sweet sipping-time.

9. BYOM (Bring Your Own Mug): Bring your own mug! Coffee shops usually charge you the standard cup price to fill up - so if your cup is bigger, then you are getting more for less. Or, you may even get a discount to reward you for sustainability (depending upon the location).

10. Order hot, ice later: Hot coffee comes cheaper than iced at up to a dollar's difference from certain shops. So when the weather warms up, and you're looking to save that extra cash, order hot and ice it down later at home or in the office.

