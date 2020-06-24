NASA headquarters in D.C. to be renamed after 'Hidden Figure' Mary Jackson

Mary Jackson was the very first Black female engineer at NASA. Her work was depicted in the hit movie 'Hidden Figures' alongside that of Katherine Johnson's.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The NASA administration announced the historic decision to rename the association's headquarters in Washington, D.C. after their first Black female engineer.

Hampton native Mary Jackson was recruited by the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics in 1951, a federal agency that was later replaced NASA in 1958.

After she graduated from Hampton Institute in 1942 with a dual degree in math and physical sciences, she became a math teacher in Maryland. She married and started her family there before taking a job as a U.S. Army secretary.

After starting at NACA, she began working under fellow "Hidden Figure" Dorothy Vaughn as a research mathematician at Langley Research Center.

With two years of experience in the research center under her belt, she was offered to work on a Supersonic Pressure Tunnel, which was a wind tunnel capable of blasting models with winds twice the speed of sound.

Eventually, Jackson's supervisor suggested she start a training program that would promote her from mathematician to engineer. She completed that program at then-segregated Hampton High School and finally became NASA's first Black engineer in 1958.

During her career as an engineer, she authored and co-authored a number of research reports, mostly on the boundary layer of air around airplanes. She joined Langley's Federal Women's Program in 1979 where she encouraged the hiring of more female engineers. She retired from Langley in 1985 and died in 2005 at the age of 83.

In 2016, the movie Hidden Figures was released which was based on the book “Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race" by Margot Lee Shetterly. Actor and songwriter Janelle Monae played Jackson in the film.

A state-of-the-art research facility at Langley was dedicated to Jackson in 2017, where Katherine Johnson was present.