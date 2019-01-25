FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Nearly a month after medics saved Juana Mejia from the wreckage of her car, she feels as though she’s trapped in the same day, the same moment, and can’t move forward.

Mejia and her husband Alexis survived. But they lost their five-year-old twins and their one-year-old son – their reason for living.

“The pain of suffering, of them being absent from our lives, and to know that this is going to be forever, is nearly too much to bear,” Juana said in an interview Thursday.

“We’re still stuck on that same day, and I feel like we’re not moving on – we’re frozen.”

The Dec. 30, 2018 crash closed part of Route 210 in Prince George’s County, with a grand jury indicting 27-year-old Thomas Daniel Hawks Thursday on three counts of vehicular manslaughter.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said Hawks was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. The Mejia Family lost their twin five-year-olds, Alexander and Rosalie, and their one-year-old, Isaac.

“I went from being a busy mother of three, to lonely nights sleeping in a hospital bed here at home,” Juana said.

“When I want to cry, I can't cry, because my ribs hurt.”

Juana suffered five broken ribs, two broken back bones, and a laceration in her arm requiring 22 stitches. Alexis is overcoming a severe brain injury, with both parents now helped 24/7 by family members in Northern Virginia.

After the children were buried this weekend, their pictures remain on poster boards propped up on the family's dining room table.

“These were their kindergarten pictures from school,” Alexis said of his twins. “Their first school pictures, I was so excited about,” Juana added.

“Our Isaac was 13-months-old, and he had just learned to walk at 11-months-old.”

Prosecutors charged Hawks with two additional counts of causing life threatening injuries by motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. If convicted on all counts, he faces a maximum sentence of 36 years in prison.

But while the Mejias praised Prince George’s authorities, even pointing to a pink candle a police officer gave to them at their children’s visitation, they found no satisfaction in Thursday’s indictment.

"It doesn't bring any peace, it doesn't do anything,” Juana said. “As much as we would want to feel satisfied, to feel peace and to say, 'oh, finally,' no, no it doesn't.”