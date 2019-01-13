WASHINGTON — Scores of accidents and crashes were reported over the weekend as snow continues to accumulate through the Maryland, D.C. and Virginia region, officials said.

Maryland State Police were urging people to stay off roads. Police they had responded to 118 crashes throughout the state. From 7 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday MSP said they received 486 calls for service.

A two-vehicle crash was reported Sunday morning at Interstate 66 when a car and snowplow collided. Only one lane on the I-66 was getting by at the time of the crash. There is no word on any injuries or the cause of the crash.

A crash was reported shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday on eastbound Interstate 495 at Van Dorn along left shoulder after a snowplow crashed into a jersey wall.

Meanwhile, the Metrobus is expected to operate on a regular Sunday schedule with snow detours in effect and weather delays likely. Officials are asking travelers to allow additional travel time on bus. As of 8 a.m., the rail system is open and no issues were reported.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said crews are working around the clock to plow accumulating snow and expects to continue making rounds during the storm and after until all roads are passable.

VDOT said motorists should still avoid unnecessary travel and if they absolutely must drive to stay as far behind plows as possible and significantly reduced speeds.

