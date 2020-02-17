NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police said late Monday afternoon that a woman who disappeared Sunday evening had been found and was safe.

Newport News detectives were looking for 77-year-old Marva Keyser. She was last seen between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 16 on Wellesley Drive.

Shortly before 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, officers said she had been located. There was concern about her, in part, because she has a medical condition.

Newport News Police Dept.

Virginia State Police issued a senior alert in light of Keyser's disappearance.

