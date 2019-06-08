SUMTER, S.C. — The search for a missing Sumter County 5-year-old girl whose mother was found dead on Monday night has shifted to a recovery effort.

Officers announced Tuesday afternoon the update on the effort to find Neveah Lashy Adams. This shift was based on information provided Monday night by the suspect in the case, 28-year-old Daunte Maurice Johnson.

Sumter Police Department officers, assisted by area law enforcement agencies and other resources, have been searching since Monday night and will continue until the body of Adams is located. An Amber Alert was not issued in the case because the case did not meet the required guidelines.

The search for Adams began immediately after police were called after 6 p.m. Monday to Lantana Apartments when the body of her mother, Sharee Bradley, 29, was found inside her apartment by a family member.

The suspect, Johnson, who is considered a transient but is originally from Charlotte, was seen fleeing the location. He was later located by police at a residence in a nearby neighborhood and taken into custody.

During the course of the interview, Johnson said he killed Bradley, with whom he was acquainted, and her daughter. He also provided information that could help police locate her.

“Finding this little girl is first and foremost and we have and will continue to use every resource available to make that happen,” Chief Russell Roark said. “Our prayers are with the family and we will continue to assist them throughout this tragic ordeal.”

Before police made their announcement about the girl, members of the community had formed their own search party. The father, Dupray Adams, had plead for information in the case. "I haven't slept, I can't eat, that's my baby, this is my last baby," he said.

A preliminary investigation by the Sumter County Coroner’s Office determined Bradley had been dead for several hours before she was found. Based on the information gathered, police think Adams was killed during the same time frame as her mother.

Officers also are working to learn more about the suspect, who has a criminal record in other states and is a suspect in a Missouri homicide.

Johnson is being held in the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center on a murder charge. A first appearance hearing is pending.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division was notified.

Editor's note: Child's name was originally written as Nevada, which News19 obtained from Sumter Police. It was corrected by family and the police department.