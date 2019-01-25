GERMANTOWN, Md. — The Montgomery County Department of Police needs your help locating a missing 66-year-old Germantown man.

Family members told police they haven't heard from Osogho I. Odu since 1 p.m. on Thursday and are concerned for his welfare.

Police said Odu may be driving his gray 2017 Hyundai Tucson with Maryland tags: ICT5531.

Osogho I. Odu is described in a police report as an African American male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Osogho I. Odu or his vehicle should call police at 301-279-8000.