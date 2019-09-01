WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department needs your help locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

Police say Christina Sanders was last seen in the 700 block of Wheeler Hill Drive in Southeast, on Sunday, January 6, 2019.

Christina Sanders is described in a police report as a black female with a dark brown complexion, with brown eyes and long burgundy braids. She was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket with a black shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Christina Sanders should call police at 202-727-9099.