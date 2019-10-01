ASHBURN, Va. — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing 17-year-old from Ashburn, Virginia.

Deputies say 17-year-old Fatima Y. Velez was last seen on December 30, 2018, in the area of Columbia Plaza in Sterling.

Officials believe Velez is with her boyfriend,19-year-old David E. Cortez Perez who currently lives in Sterling.

According to a police report, Velez and Cortez Perez are actively avoiding officers who have now obtained a warrant for Cortez Perez for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Fatima Y. Velez is described as being 5’4” tall and weighing 140 pounds, officials said. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information regarding their whereabouts should immediately contact the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021.