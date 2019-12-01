WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department needs your help locating a missing 17-year-old boy.

Police say John Parker was last seen in the 2300 block of Myrtle Avenue NE, on Thursday, January 10, 2019.

John Parker is described in a police report as a black male with a medium brown complexion, 5'10" tall and weighs 160 pounds. Parker has black hair and brown eyes. His clothing description is unknown at this time, according to officials.

Anyone with information on John Parker's whereabouts should contact police at 202-727-9099.