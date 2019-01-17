BELTSVILLE, Md. — The Prince George's County Police Department needs your help locating a missing 16-year-old girl from Beltsville, Maryland.

Police say Janellie Burgos was last seen around 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 3600 block of Powder Mill Road.

Burgos is 5 foot three inches tall and weighs 100 pounds, according to a police report. She was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt, black jacket with a hood, tan pants and black boots.

Anyone with information on Janellie Burgos' whereabouts should contact police.