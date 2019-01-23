SILVER SPRING, Md. — The Montgomery County Police Department needs your help locating a missing 15-year-old girl from the Good Hope area of Silver Spring, Maryland.

Police say Crystal Chagala, of the 1400 block of Farmcrest Way was reported missing by her family.

Crystal Chagala is described in a police report as a Hispanic female with brown eyes and black hair. She is four feet eight inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. Chagala was last seen wearing a winter coat, black shirt, black jeans and black Vans sneakers.

Police and family members say they are concerned for Crystal Chalaga's welfare.

Anyone with information on Crystal Chagala's whereabouts should call police at 240-773-5400.