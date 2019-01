Police need help locating a missing 14-year-old girl from Northeast, D.C.

Breaniya Todd was last seen in the 4700 block of Minnesota Avenue on Friday.

Breaniya is described by police as a black female, with a medium complexion, 5’2” in height, weighing 135-145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say she was last seen wearing a dark color jacket, tan pants and pink Fila shoes.

Anyone with information about Breaniya's whereabouts, please contact DC police.