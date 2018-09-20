NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The U.S. Navy is welcoming some royalty to Naval Station Norfolk.
The HMS Queen Elizabeth -- delayed briefly last week due to Hurricane Florence -- arrived at Naval Station Norfolk on Monday. The British Royal Navy's newest and largest aircraft carrier is taking a tour of the eastern seaboard, which has already included a stop at Naval Station Mayport in Jacksonville, Florida.
At roughly 65,000 tons, HMS Queen Elizabeth is much smaller than U.S. Navy carriers, but its flight deck and hangar are about the same size. The ship also sports twin islands on the flight deck and a ski jump ramp for fixed-wing aircraft to take off from.
PHOTOS: On board the HMS Queen Elizabeth
