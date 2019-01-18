WASHINGTON — Metro will be running on a Saturday schedule for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

On January 21, Metro will operate as following, according to WMATA:

Metro trains open at 5 a.m. and close at 11:30 p.m. Trains will operate on a every 12 minutes from endpoint terminals. Off-peak fares will be in effect all day, and parking will be free at all Metro-operated facilities.

Buses will operate on a Saturday supplemental schedule, with some late-night (post-midnight) trips cancelled on selected routes.

MetroAccess: Service will operate normal hours. However, subscription trips will be cancelled unless specifically requested. MetroAccess customers whose holiday subscription trips have been cancelled should use the online booking site or call 301-562-5360 option 2 to make or change a reservation.

For more information visit: https://www.wmata.com/