NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Residents are already starting to deck their homes out with jack-o-lanterns, cobwebs and lights in anticipation of one of the most popular holidays of the year!

But here's a Halloween decoration that's perfect for the Mermaid City and the entire Tidewater area: mermaid skeletons!

This life-sized skeleton is nearly six feet tall and it's large enough to add to any outdoor display and stand out on its own.

One mermaid skeleton retails for $59.98 here.

It rates 4 out of 5 stars, with raving reviews detailing that the "tail is bendable" and the skeleton is "easy to pose."

Adversely, a few reviewers cite that "several pieces were falling apart" and that "it's tricky to get it to stay put."

