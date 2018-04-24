Meek is free! Meek Mill is getting out of prison.

First thing on his agenda? Making it to the Philadelphia 76ers Game 5.

The Philadelphia-born rapper, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, has been fighting for his release while appealing a two-to four-year sentence for a probation violation.

His controversial incarceration has drawn response from all over the sports community.

It took meek mill 5 months to get out of jail but this guy from the Waffle House shooting can potentially be out by next week on BAIL. #OnlyInAmerica — kuz (@kylekuzma) April 24, 2018

Hold up, wait a minute. pic.twitter.com/qYsk9RsCgg — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 24, 2018

Sixers by 50 https://t.co/rnwWiXedwv — Did the Sixers WWin? (@DidTheSixersWin) April 24, 2018

Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin has been one of Mill's biggest supporters. He tweeted Tuesday that he was on his way to pick up the rapper from prison. The Sixers host the Miami Heat on Tuesday night in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.

Just spoke to Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin. He said it’s “more likely than not” Meek Mill will attend Game 5 tonight, and he’ll ring the ceremonial bell pre-game if he can get there in time. — Daniel Victor (@bydanielvictor) April 24, 2018

Seems like he'll be the bell ringer of choice?

If so, the building is going to go crazy!

The 76ers take on the Heat at home in Game 5 at Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m.

