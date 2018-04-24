Meek is free! Meek Mill is getting out of prison.
First thing on his agenda? Making it to the Philadelphia 76ers Game 5.
The Philadelphia-born rapper, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, has been fighting for his release while appealing a two-to four-year sentence for a probation violation.
His controversial incarceration has drawn response from all over the sports community.
Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin has been one of Mill's biggest supporters. He tweeted Tuesday that he was on his way to pick up the rapper from prison. The Sixers host the Miami Heat on Tuesday night in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.
Seems like he'll be the bell ringer of choice?
If so, the building is going to go crazy!
The 76ers take on the Heat at home in Game 5 at Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m.