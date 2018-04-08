FREDERICK, MD -- A growing demand for pilots worldwide is having an impact on flights that could save your life.

The Maryland State Police Aviation Command is looking to hire 14 pilots. State police spokesman Greg Shipley said the openings are the highest in recent memory.

"We're out there in competition with all the other entities that are looking for good, qualified pilots," said Shipley.

Seventy pilots are needed to staff Maryland's ten medevac helicopters at seven bases throughout the state.

Right now, 20 percent of Maryland State Police Aviation Command pilot jobs are vacant. The gap does create day-to-day challenges when a pilot calls out sick, but Shipley stressed not one mission has been missed.

"If you need trauma care, we will be there for you," said Shipley.

Public job listings show a salary range from $71,400 to $105,864. A pilot-in-command must have at least 2,000 hours experience in helicopters. Shipley said there are candidates in the hiring pipeline right now with both military and civilian backgrounds.

"It's something that does attract people who want a job with fulfillment that involves saving lives everyday," said Shipley.

WUSA9 visited the hangar of Trooper 3 at Frederick Municipal Airport. Serving the harsh terrain of Western Maryland, the crew will often make rescues using a hoist and basket. Funded by taxpayers and license plate fees, rescues are made free of charge.

In the 1970s, Maryland's helicopter fleet pioneered the "golden hour" of trauma response. But now the right help can't come fast enough.

