CAMDEN, S.C. — Camden police have arrested a suspect who they say threw hot coffee at a teenage McDonald's worker at a drive-thru window.

Officers say they've taken Joshua Emery Noel into custody on a charge of assault and battery second degree. He was identified by several people, who contacted law enforcement.

He turned himself in at the police department Wednesday.

The incident took place on December 21 around 9:40 p.m.

According to an incident report, Noel was asking for a large fry because he was unhappy about how long it took to get his food. The 16-year-old worker says the man asked to see a manager, and became upset at her saying she rolled her eyes.

The man then motioned for the teen to re-open the drive-thru window. When she did, he reportedly threw hot coffee in her face.

Officers say he admitted to throwing the coffee.

News19 spoke with the mom of the victim. She tells us the teen suffered first degree burns from the December incident, but has recovered.

Noel has posted bond since his arrest.