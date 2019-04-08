LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – One day after appearing at Kentucky’s biggest political event, Fancy Farm, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is recovering after a fall.

Officials say McConnell tripped at home on his outside patio and fractured his shoulder Sunday morning.

He was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

It’s unclear when McConnell will return to Washington D.C. to work although his spokesperson says “The Leader will continue to work from home.”

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.