ST. LOUIS COUNTY – A man thought he was meeting a woman and a 5-year-old at a Super 8 motel, but instead, a detective showed up.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced Raymond Nugen, 39, of Hazelwood, has been charged for one-count of enticement or attempted enticement of a child.

According to the probable cause statement, Nugen convinced a detective, who he thought was the mother of a 5-year-old, to bring her child to a hotel for sexual acts. Nugen went to a Super 8 motel and tried to book a room.

While he was waiting for a room to be ready, Nugen told the detective what sexual acts he wanted to do to the child. He also brought candy that he thought the 5-year-old would like. 'Such conduct was a substantial step toward the commission of the offense of enticement of a child,' police said in a press release.

He’s being held on a $200,000 bond.

As detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Child Abuse Unit have furthered the investigation, it is now believed that additional victims of unreported crimes involving Nugen exist as far back as the mid-1990s. It is believed that children, under the age of 7, were potentially victimized. If you have any information or believe that you or a loved one was victimized, please contact the Child Abuse Unit at 314-615-5400.