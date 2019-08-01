KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police say a woman was found dead in a North Carolina residence after a man turned himself in to law enforcement in the nation’s capital.

A report from Metropolitan police says 29-year-old Jaron Alan Kubler was in Washington on Sunday around 1:50 a.m. when he approached an officer.

News outlets report Kubler told the officer he killed someone in North Carolina. He was detained and the Forsyth County, North Carolina Sheriff’s Office was contacted.

Spokeswoman Christina Howell says the agency responded to the address to check on someone inside and a woman was found dead. The victim’s identity hasn’t been released. An autopsy is pending.

Metropolitan police jailed Kubler on a fugitive from justice warrant Sunday. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment.