SILVER SPRING, Md. — Montgomery County Department of Police officers arrested and charged Dedric Owens, 21, with theft and assault charges after he stole merchandise from Marshall's in Downtown Silver Spring on September 5.

Officers responded to the Marshall's store located inside the Ellsworth Place mall last Thursday after reports of a stabbing occurred. According to police officials, Owens stole merchandise after entering the store and was confronted by a loss prevention employee as he was attempting to leave the mall.

After the theft, Owens then used a knife to assault a store employee who had confronted him about stealing from the store. Officers placed Owens under arrest after observing him boarding a nearby bus.

Owens was transported to the Central Processing Unit where he was charged with possession of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure, second-degree assault, and theft less than $100.

He is ordered to be held without bond.

