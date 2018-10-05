FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A local man will spend the rest of his life in prison after a jury found him guilty of breaking into a woman's hotel room, brutally killing her, then having sex with her body.

On April 13, 2013, prosecutors said Wallace Muhammed, 48, broke into a 60-year-old woman's hotel room at the Town and Country Motel on Metropolitan Parkway in southwest Atlanta. Muhammed allegedly removed a window pane, reached in and unlocked the door to get inside the room.

The victim heard Muhammed trying to get in, and stepped out out the bathroom to see what was happening. That's where she came face-to-face with Muhammed, prosecutors alleged.

When she screamed she was going to call 911, evidence showed that's when Muhammed savagely attacked her, beating her with his hands and fists until her brain bled. Muhammed also allegedly choked the victim to keep her from screaming, so hard that it fractured a bone in her neck. An autopsy ruled her death a result of strangulation.

After Muhammed killed the victim, he had sex with her body, according to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office. Then, he took it into the bathroom and used her cigarette lighter and bed sheets to set her body on fire in the shower. Motel staff later found her body and called police.

Because Muhammed ran off, the case initially went cold for six months. However, after the Georgia Bureau of Investigations processed the victim's sexual assault kit, they were allegedly able to match DNA to Muhammed's. They found more DNA evidence under the victim's fingernails, further matching Muhammed's, they said.

When police met with him, they said Muhammed made a full confession.

A jury found Muhammed guilty of murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, necrophilia, burglary and tampering with evidence.

Muhammed will serve out his life sentence plus 40 years, without the possibility of parole.

MORE CRIME NEWS | Mugshot Gallery

Mug Shot Photos 01 / 225 01 / 225

© 2018 WXIA