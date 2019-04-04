WASHINGTON — A man has been arrested for six sex assaults in the Dupont Circle area in the District late Wednesday night, police said.

Around 11 p.m., D.C. police started to receive multiple reports of sex assaults near of Dupont Circle (Specifically New Hampshire Ave. and N St. NW, as well as 19th and N St., and 20th and N St. NW).

Authorities said six women reported being assaulted by the same suspect. The suspect also stole a cell phone from one of the victims.

Police said none of the women were seriously injured.

Officers responded to the scene and were able to identify the suspect and take him into custody.

So far no detailed information has been released, other than the suspect is an adult male.

The nature of the sex assaults has also not been released.