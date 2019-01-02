MECHANICSVILLE, Va. — A 51-year-old man died in an equipment-related accident at a construction, Fairfax County police said.

Officers were called just after 2 p.m. Wednesday to the 5700 block of General Washington Drive near Springfield for an unresponsive man in an elevated hydraulic lift.

Investigators believe David Raikes, Mechanicsville, Va., became pinned between the lift and a metal beam in a building under construction. He was pronounced dead at the scene with injuries to the upper body, police said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy to confirm cause of death. No other injuries were reported.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to call police at 703-246-7800, or contact Crime Solvers online, or text-a-tip by texting "TIP187" and your message to CRIMES (274637), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or call Fairfax County Police non-emergency dispatch at 703-691-2131.