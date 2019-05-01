A Loudoun County woman was killed early Friday morning after she was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver on Morrisonville Road near Mountain Road outside of Lovettsville, officials said.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, a bystander arrived at the scene around 7:30 a.m. Friday and saw a car off the roadway. The victim was found nearby and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman's name has not been officially released at this time.

Officials said they believe the woman was on a run when she was hit by 19-year-old Zachary Frye of Purcellville.

Frye, was arrested at the scene and charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving while intoxicated.

Investigators have determined Frye was driving eastbound on Morrisonville Road when he struck the victim, left the roadway and crash into a tree. Frye’s injuries were minor according to officials.

Frye is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center pending a bond hearing.