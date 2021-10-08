x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lottery

Woodbridge man wins $7M from lottery scratch-off ticket

Yibeltal Belachew said it took him a while to realize he was not dreaming when he finally realized how much he had won.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — There's a 1 in 2,611,200 chance of winning the top prize from a Virginia Lottery's 100X The Money scratch ticket. 

But Woodbridge resident Yibetal Belachew beat those odds when he scratched his recently purchased ticket only to realize he had won $7 million. He is the first person in the state to win one of the three top prizes available. 

“It took me a while to make sure I wasn’t dreaming,” Belachew said. “You don’t believe that kind of stuff right away!”

Belachew bought his ticket at a Safeway in Fairfax, according to a Virginia Lottery press release.

Winners of the top prize have the choice of taking the full $7 million prize in annual payments over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $4.2 million before taxes. Belachew reportedly chose the cash option. He did not say what he plans to do with his cash prize. 

In addition to the two remaining $7 million prizes available, there's an additional unclaimed second-place prize of $500,000, according to the Virginia Lottery website

The lowest prize from a 100X The Money ticket is worth $30, and there is a 1 in 2.77 chance of winning any prize from the scratch-off tickets. 

The Virginia Lottery was established in 1987 after a successful referendum passed that year, providing funding for public schools by generating over $2 million per day for K-12 student's education. 

Related Articles

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on Jan. 6, 2021.