Woodbridge man wins $7M from lottery scratch-off ticket

Yibeltal Belachew said it took him a while to realize he was not dreaming when he finally realized how much he had won.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — There's a 1 in 2,611,200 chance of winning the top prize from a Virginia Lottery's 100X The Money scratch ticket.

But Woodbridge resident Yibetal Belachew beat those odds when he scratched his recently purchased ticket only to realize he had won $7 million. He is the first person in the state to win one of the three top prizes available.

“It took me a while to make sure I wasn’t dreaming,” Belachew said. “You don’t believe that kind of stuff right away!”

Belachew bought his ticket at a Safeway in Fairfax, according to a Virginia Lottery press release.

Winners of the top prize have the choice of taking the full $7 million prize in annual payments over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $4.2 million before taxes. Belachew reportedly chose the cash option. He did not say what he plans to do with his cash prize.

In addition to the two remaining $7 million prizes available, there's an additional unclaimed second-place prize of $500,000, according to the Virginia Lottery website.

The lowest prize from a 100X The Money ticket is worth $30, and there is a 1 in 2.77 chance of winning any prize from the scratch-off tickets.