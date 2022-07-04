'I couldn't believe it' | Maryland woman wins lottery jackpot for the third time in 5 years

The 30-year-old woman from Wicomico County on Maryland's Eastern Shore won $100,000, according to the Maryland Lottery website.

A stay-at-home mom from a small town in Wicomico County has scored her third lottery win in five years.

“I couldn’t believe it when I saw how much I’d won,” said the Eastern Shore resident. “I immediately called my husband and said, ‘We did it again.’”

She had the same level of excitement from her last two wins.

“Are you kidding? This is as crazy as it was the other times,” she said. “It’s unbelievable!”

The winner said luck was involved, but also cited research as a momentous contribution to her winnings.

“My husband and I do the work on your website,” she told Lottery officials. “We figure out which scratch-off games have been on sale for a long time but still have a lot of big-money prizes.”

That’s what happened when the woman bought the winning ticket when she stopped at Goose Creek #3 Convenience store and gas station in Mardela Springs. The $30 instant ticket, which debuted in September 2021, still has more than 40 top prizes available.

“I knew that they sold a big ticket a few weeks ago,” she said in a statement. “I hoped that there was still some luck hanging around there.”

Lottery officials did not say when or where she won the last two times, or how much she won, other than to say it was more than $100,000.

The woman said she would put her money in the bank.