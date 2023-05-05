Gov. Youngkin said these bills are meant to protect the physical and mental well-being of first responders. He said they are a reminder of their daily sacrifice.

SUFFOLK, Va. — New legislation aims to better support first responders in Virginia.

“We serve and respond without judgment or choice. When the bell strikes, we serve," Suffolk Fire and Rescue Chief Michael Barakey said.

But, their service comes at a price.

“Our exposure is so high over a long career. We develop cancers and certainly, what comes down to the mental trauma on the roadways in shootings and stabbings. It just gets to us,” Chief Barakey said.

However, new legislation in the hands of Gov. Youngkin will help to better support those at the front lines.

“That’s what this legislation does today is take care of them when they need it the most,” Youngkin said.

Friday, Youngkin signed five bills at Suffolk’s Fire Station 6:

House Bill 1408 and Senate Bill 906 expands bladder and thyroid cancers to Virginia’s Workers Compensation Act.

House Bill 2451 will implement new training for firefighters on the risk of electric vehicle fires.

Finally, House Bill 1775 and Senate Bill 904 establish additional protections for first responders suffering from anxiety or depression.

“Our brave men and women make every day to step away from their families and the safety of their homes to serve their communities," Youngkin said.

“And [it] offers that little bit of comfort on the workman’s comp side that we will be able to at least have our families and ourselves know that we have our backs covered by legislation,” Chief Barakey said.