WUSA9 journalists participate in ACLI Capital Challenge race

The annual event in Anacostia Park benefits Junior Achievement.

WASHINGTON — Fifteen members of the WUSA9 staff including anchors, reporters and producers participated in the annual ACLI Capital Challenge in Anacostia Park on Wednesday morning.

The three-mile race benefits Junior Achievement USA and involves print and television media, senators, judges and cabinet officials.

Junior Achievement USA's mission is to inspire and prepare young people to succeed through community volunteers who lead lessons and serve as role models. The goal is to teach young people about financial literacy and get them ready for their careers.

Three teams of five represented WUSA9 at the race.

The ACLI Capital Challenge every year also features a world-class distance runner who serves as the celebrity “whistleblower” to start the race. This year it is 10-mile record holder Keira D’Amato. “I am very excited to be involved with this year’s ACLI Capital Challenge, which benefits Junior Achievement and its financial literacy program. In today’s complex world, financial literacy and education programs are essential for students,” D'Amato said in a release.