WASHINGTON — The Nationals need just two more wins to bring home the first World Series title to the District since 1924.

World Series Game 6 kicks off at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Tuesday at 8:07 p.m., and Game 7 starts at 8:08 p.m., but the Nats are hosting free watch parties at the park for local fans.

The watch parties are free for all fans, and the game will be live on the NatsHD scoreboard. Food and drink will be available for purchase at concession stands, and parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis in the GEICO Garage and Garage C.

Center Field Gates open at 6:30 p.m., rain or shine.

Fans should claim their free tickets, and are encouraged to wear red throughout the remainder of the World Series.

