WASHINGTON — It's official. The Washington Nationals are in the World Series, and the field at Nats Park has the logo to prove it.

The World Series is back in D.C. after 86 years, and the crew at Nats Park are getting the field ready for the highly-anticipated games. Groundskeepers at Nationals Park painted the field with the World Series logo in preparation for Game 3 -- the first game the Nationals host the Astros during the series.

The series starts off with Game 1 tonight in Houston with Max Scherzer at the mound.

RELATED: National Cathedral organists 'hit by a sharknado,' joins in on Baby Shark craze

Different parts of the city are gearing up for the World Series, too. The National Mall has been temporarily dubbed "Nationals Mall" by the National Park Service to show support of the team.

No, the curly W isn't actually on the mall. But NPS tweeted a photo of what the mall would look like if the team's logo was landscaped into the grass.

RELATED: Welcome to the temporary 'Nationals' Mall

Send us photos of how you're showing you're Nationals pride.

RELATED: We're on the hunt for the Nats fan with the best dugout dance. Do you have what it takes?

For the full World Series schedule, see below.

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 22: Washington Nationals at Houston Astros - 8 p.m.

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 23: Washington Nationals at Houston Astros - 8 p.m.

Travel Day: Thursday, Oct. 24

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 25: Houston Astros at Washington Nationals - 8 p.m.

Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 26: Houston Astros at Washington Nationals - 8 p.m.

*Game 5: Sunday, Oct. 27:Houston Astros at Washington Nationals - 8 p.m.

Travel Day: Monday, Oct. 28

*Game 6: Tuesday, Oct. 29: Washington Nationals at Houston Astros - 8 p.m.

*Game 7: Wednesday, Oct. 30: Washington Nationals at Houston Astros - 8 p.m.

*if needed

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.