WASHINGTON — World Series Game 7 kicks off in Houston at 8:08 p.m., and the Nationals are hosting a watch party for fans in the District. But for those who didn't claim their watch party tickets earlier in the week, it's too late.

All tickets for the watch party are sold out.

For those who did claim their free tickets, the game will be live on the NatsHD scoreboard. Food and drink will be available for purchase at concession stands, and parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis in the GEICO Garage and Garage C.

Center Field Gates open at 6:30 p.m., rain or shine. Fans are encouraged to wear red throughout the remainder of the World Series.

The image below is a screenshot of the MLB website, indicating there are no watch party tickets left.

The watch party will be held rain or shine.

The Nationals hosted free watch parties for Games 1 and 2 as well.

Games 1 and 2 of the World Series were alsp played at Minute Maid Park in Houston, and Nationals fans were able to watch the game from Nats Park.

All watch parties are free admission, and the games are broadcast live.

For Games 1 and 2, Center Field Gates opened at 7 p.m.., with first pitches at 8:08 p.m. for Game 1 and 8:07 p.m. for Game 2.

Tickets for each watch party needed to be claimed before first pitch the day of the watch party. All tickets were delivered via the MLB Ballpark App free of charge.

The stadium will also offered free parking at a first-come, first-serve basis in the GEICO Garage and Garage C outside of the par for both nights.

