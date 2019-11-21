COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A woman's body was found on the shoulder of I-95 near Route 198 in Maryland, Maryland State Police said.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m. Thursday, a motorist reported a female body on the shoulder of the road, police said. Troopers from the College Park Barrack went to the area and found the body.

The victim was declared dead at the scene. Maryland State Police are working to determine what happened. No cause of death has been determined, and the identity of the victim hasn't been released.

The two right lanes on I-95 North were closed in the area where the body was found. Anyone with information on this is asked to call the Maryland State Police at (301) 345-2101.

This is an ongoing investigation. This story will update as more information is available.

RELATED: Man found shot to death in car in Beltsville

Additionally, George's County police responded to a reported shooting in Beltsville, Maryland Nov. 12, and found a man inside a car suffering from a gunshot wound.

Around 4:40 p.m. officers were called to the scene of a shooting in the 3500 block of Powder Mill Road, where they found a man in a car with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have identified the deceased as 29-year-old Samie Neil of Adelphi. This is the third fatal incident where men were found shot in cars in Prince George's County in one week.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

RELATED: Man found shot in a car in District Heights

